The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Stars: 3 Trade Destinations for Radek Faksa
The Dallas Stars are looking for just one thing in particular at the 2023 Trade Deadline, a top-six forward. They are a legitimate threat to win the Western Conference as they sit in first place by four points. They have a strong group all the way through, but are looking for an upgrade to be able to play with Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin.
The Hockey Writers
Flames May Be Wise to Stand Pat for NHL Trade Deadline
After an inconsistent first 50 games of the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were hoping that getting away from the arena for the all-star break would be exactly what they needed to turn things around. They knew they faced a difficult task in their first game back, as they faced off against one of the league’s better teams, the New York Rangers, on Monday night. They went on to lose the contest by a 5-4 overtime final, dropping them to 24-17-10 on the year.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Ready for Avalanche Rematch
It’s been nearly eight months since the Colorado Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the goal that pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Since then, the team and their fans have waited for the rematch. The teams play twice in February; the first is a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena and then they play again the following week in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Fetch Solid Return in Tarasenko Trade With Rangers
The day has finally come for the St. Louis Blues to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. It’s a bittersweet moment in franchise history, but it’s been boiling for a few years now. The New York Rangers acquired Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, forward Sammy Blais, a 2023 conditional first-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Who Should Not Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to make a few moves at the 2023 trade deadline, both by moving players out and upgrading. To achieve their goal, it may cost them some assets, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a certain group of young players or prospects. The Oilers have draft picks to offer up and aren’t in a position or need to make a game-breaking trade. Let’s take a look at which potential trade pieces they shouldn’t move at the deadline this season and give more time to blossom in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Targets in Potential Demko Trade with Penguins
The Vancouver Canucks are retooling their roster. The organization started by trading captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last week. Additionally, the Canucks made a majority of their roster available outside of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Andrei Kuzmenko. Netminder Thatcher Demko was a part of the untouchable group earlier in the season, but over the past few weeks, the club has received calls from multiple teams interested in trading for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kings’ Play in January
January can be a month in the NHL where the teams really define their place in the league. The best teams will start to separate from the rest of the pack. The teams that were not in the playoff hunt are sinking towards the bottom and start to think more about the upcoming draft lottery. The Los Angeles Kings don’t fit into either of these categories, but January was still a key month for them as they push towards the playoff hunt. They played 13 games in the month, so let’s take a deeper look about how they played and what it means going forward.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Strongly Considering Waiving Jesse Puljujarvi
Dating back to the offseason, it has felt like only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi parted ways. The 24-year-old Finnish winger has just never seemed to work out the way he, nor the organization and its fanbase had hoped, regardless of which side certain individuals may blame.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella Letter, Hayes Rumors & More
The Philadelphia Flyers lost their first game out of the All-Star Break but followed it up with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. As they approach the 2023 Trade Deadline, however, the focus will not be on the ice. A letter from head coach John Tortorella has caused a stir in the City of Brotherly Love. Trade rumors, tension in the power structure of the front office, and seemingly endless discussions about a rebuild have stolen the spotlight.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Still Have Intriguing Trade Deadline Options With Blues
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is still three weeks away, but two New York teams are not waiting around and making their moves early. On Jan. 30, the New York Islanders got Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. On Feb. 9, the New York Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasanko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Ottawa Senators’ Cam Talbot
This past offseason, the Ottawa Senators made a number of big moves that had many thinking they were playoff bound. The biggest of the bunch was a trade that saw Alex DeBrincat brought over from the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as the signing of free agent forward Claude Giroux. One other big move, which many thought would stabilize their crease, was the acquisition of Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
The Hockey Writers
5 Biggest Trades in Maple Leafs History
Throughout the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 105-year history, they have made a lot of transactions, good and bad; some have made the fans happy, while others did not. Either way, trades are some of the most exciting things that happen in a season. Here’s a look back at some of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
