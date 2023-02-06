ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Westchester Shop

By Ben Crnic
 5 days ago

Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley.

The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lottery announced.

The store in Westchester County that sold the winning ticket was Daisy's Cards and Gifts located in Yonkers at 8 North Broadway.

The Orange County store where the prize-winning ticket was bought was Smokes 4 Less located in Newburgh at 59 North Plank Rd.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 4 drawing were 2-8-15-19-58, and the Powerball was 10.

