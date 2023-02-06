Read full article on original website
Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event
Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou
Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
Dana White Teases Location For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Dana White is already looking at venues for the year’s biggest fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. What makes a fight in the UFC matter is who is fighting and where the fight is taking place. Las Vegas is considered the fight capital of the world and the UFC holds many events there. Every year the UFC travels around the world and brings fights to people in many different countries. Now with one of the biggest fights of the year on the horizon, the matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White is looking to see where would be the perfect fit to showcase this bout.
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Ariel Helwani Lays Into Dana White For Forgetting Islam Makhachev’s Name
Ariel Helwani is taking a shot at Dana White for forgetting Islam Makhachev’s name. UFC president Dana White has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time. He is, in many circles, considered the best fight promoter on the planet. In the midst of the recent scandal surrounding White striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, his response to why he would not be punished involved insinuating that the UFC would fall apart without him. Now in the wake of that, White has been filmed not remembering the name of one of his champions.
Alexander Volkanovski Thinks Conor McGregor Coming Back Is Good For The Sport
Alexander Volkanovski is already envisioning a scenario where he might face Conor McGregor for the lightweight belt. There is a huge lightweight title bout coming up this weekend when champion Islam Makhachev takes on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. There has been a lot said about both of these men leading up to this fight and the hype behind the number one pound-for-pound fighter facing the number two is almost too much to handle. There is a lot resting on this fight but now with the rest of the lightweight division heating up there could be even more hanging in the balance.
Michael Chiesa Believes If Alexander Volkanovski Wins At UFC 284 He Is The Best Of All Time
Michael Chiesa is putting Alexander Volkanovski at the very top of his all-time greats list. The upcoming lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski is for all the marbles. The winner will reign supreme as the lightweight champion and will be the number one fighter on the UFC pound-for-pound list. Right now Volkanovski sits atop that list but he will solidify his legacy with two belts around his waist.
Islam Makhachev Promises Victory Over Alexander Volkanovski At UFC 284: ‘Every Second Looking For Finish’
Islam Makhachev is confident in his ability to finish Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. On February 11, Makhachev looks to defend the UFC lightweight championship for the first time against Volkanovski, the reigning pound-for-pound king. The 31-year-old Russian is always confident in his ability to win, and nothing has changed for his upcoming fight.
Dan Hooker Forced to Withdraw from UFC 285 Due to Injury, Missing Bout Against Jalin Turner
Injury woes for Dan Hooker, out of the upcoming bout against Jalin Turner. Dan Hooker’s much-anticipated bout against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 has been derailed after the lightweight fighter suffered a hand injury during training. The news of Hooker’s withdrawal was first reported by MMA Fighting. The UFC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the change in the fight card.
UFC 284 Weigh-In Results: Makhachev And Volkanovski On Point For Saturday’s Main Event
This Saturday, the UFC will make its comeback to Australia after a hiatus of over three years, with a highly anticipated main event super fight featuring the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Emanating from the RAC Arena in Perth, newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend...
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker Will Headline May 13 UFC Event
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker will officially fight in a light heavyweight showdown. Number five-ranked Smith is taking on number seven-ranked Walker in the main event on May 13. The Brazilian looks to continue his climb through the 205-pound rankings after two consecutive first-round finishes against Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig. Meanwhile, ‘Lionheart’ is coming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev but could find himself close to a title shot with an impressive win.
Chael Sonnen Shares Deciding Factor for Alex Volkanovski v Islam Makhahev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen shared his analysis of the upcoming fight between Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Volkanovski is set to headline the upcoming card of UFC 284 this Saturday against lightweight titleholder Makhachev in the promotion’s return to the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He enters as a massive underdog in his quest to get entry into the ultra-exclusive double-champ club.
John McCarthy Says There Is ‘Huge Difference’ In Grappling Between Makhachev And ‘Not Great’ Volkanovski
John McCarthy believes Islam Makhachev‘s ground game is levels above Alexander Volkanovski. Following his fourth successful title defense, the UFC Featherweight Champion has sought a new challenge at lightweight. Volkanovski attempts to become a two-division champion as he meets defending king Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284.
Jamahal Hill on His UFC Title Win Against Glover Teixeira: ‘Almost Like Living in a Dream’
At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill achieved the dream that every mixed martial artist hopes to experience in their career. Hill became the light heavyweight champion after delivering a spectacular performance against former titleholder and UFC icon Glover Teixeira. Hill captured the hearts of MMA fans around the world with his emotional reaction after realizing he was going to be crowned a UFC champion at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Hill was asked about the moment he felt the weight of the UFC title being strapped around his waist.
Volkanovski and Makhachev Face-Off at UFC 284
After the UFC 284 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the tension was palpable as the athletes took center stage for the face-offs. The highly anticipated main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was the highlight of the event, as the two fighters locked eyes and squared off in front of a packed audience.
Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
Sean Strickland Gets Into Sparring Match With College Football Star At UFC PI (Video)
Sean Strickland is certainly one fighter on the UFC’s roster who is down for almost anything. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC and is coming off a victory over Nassourdine Imavov last month. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 31-year-old. In the...
Gordon Ramsay Slams Logan Paul’s Sports Drink In Review: ‘Zero Out Of Ten’
Gordon Ramsay is certainly not a fan of Logan Paul’s sports drink, “Prime.” Both Paul and KSI, who made their names for themselves as YouTubers amassing a huge following, inked a massive deal with the UFC – making Prime Energy the official sports drink of the UFC.
