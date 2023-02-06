Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.

20 HOURS AGO