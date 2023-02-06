Islam Makhachev will be without Khabib Nurmagomedov on fight night but is still getting advice from his friend. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for one of the most important fights of his career. He will be attempting to defend his title for the first time against the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski. This is a very tough task as Volkanovski has dominated the featherweight division for years and has never lost in the UFC. Makhachev is riding a long winning streak himself but this time things will be a bit different, he will be heading into this fight without a crucial member of his team in his corner.

20 HOURS AGO