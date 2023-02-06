ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police ID 53-year-old woman killed in Springfield shooting

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Racquel Fowler was 54 years old based on initial information from police, a release later sent by police identified her as being 53 years old. The story has been adjusted to say this.

A woman who was killed in a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning has been identified.

Just after 2 a.m., Springfield police and medics responded to an address in the 300 block of West Liberty Street to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

A woman, identified as Racquel Fowler, 53, was pronounced dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield Sunday morning

The 29-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, had a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is not known.

Police have previously confirmed to News Center 7 that the two people shot were related, but their exact relationship is not known.

Information about if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody was not available.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 937-324-7680 or 937-324-7716.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

Dayton, OH
