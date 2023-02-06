ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

“We’ve been waiting for half a year. It looks like he doesn’t want it” Khamzat Chimaev calls out Robert Whittaker claiming Colby Covington went ‘running’

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most-promising prospects fighting for the UFC right now. He has been inactive inside the Octagon after his fight against ‘Trailblazer’ Kevin Holland, with many expecting him to fight Colby Covington. Since that fight is probably not going to happen, he now eyes Robert Whittaker.
prosportsextra.com

Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked

The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
DALLAS, TX
MiddleEasy

Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut

Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
MiddleEasy

Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event

Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career

Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
bjpenndotcom

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has a message for those critical of his wrestling: “Almost nobody could be able to put Israel down with a takedown”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has hit back at those critical of his wrestling skills ahead of his rematch with Israel Adesanya. The rise of ‘Poatan’ has been pretty remarkable. After just three wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he earned a shot at Israel Adesanya’s crown. Then, at UFC 281, he took his opportunity and ran with it by knocking ‘Stylebender’ out to become the new king at 185 pounds.
iheart.com

Sports: UFC Star Tracy Cortez's Beach Photos Go Viral!

WATCH: Tennis Player Throws an All-Time Temper Tantrum That Involves, Not One, Not Two, But 13 Racket Smashes. Madden Simulation Predicts the Outcome of Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Durant is Headed to The Suns in a Blockbuster NBA Trade. The Rockets Lost to a King Because of a Bogus Call...
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul predicts ‘scared’ Tommy Fury doesn’t make it past Round 4

Jake Paul has his prediction for how his grudge match with Tommy Fury ends. The two influencers-turned-boxers are set to collide on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Paul was on site to promote the event on Wednesday in what was supposed to be a press conference featuring both fighters. Fury was unavailable due to “a private and personal matter” according to George Warren of Queensbury Promotions, who was there to address Fury’s absence.
MiddleEasy

Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.

