The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
PAO Novatek Issues Notice of Intended Delisting from LSE
PAO Novatek has issued a notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange. “In connection with the actual suspension of trading of the company’s depositary receipts from 3 March 2022, [PAO Novatek] hereby notifies of its request to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the company’s global depositary receipts issued under Regulation S, ISIN US6698881090 and a request to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market,” the company said in a statement posted on its website on February 7.
USA LNG Exports to Europe Hold Firm Throughout 2022
U.S. LNG exports to Europe held firm throughout 2022, according to a new North America gas and LNG market update from Rystad Energy analyst Ade Allen. In the update, which was sent to Rigzone recently, Allen highlighted that these exports averaged 6.4 billion cubic feet per day, and made up 63.7 percent of total exports, between January 2022 and January 2023.
US Gas Producers Looking To Diversify With LNG Exports
US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model. — US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model.
DORIS Bags SPS And SURF Jobs For Repsol's Block 29
DORIS has secured a contract to perform SPS and SURF concept engineering for Repsol's Block 29 development. — DORIS, the provider of engineering and project management services to the oil & gas and renewable industries, has secured work on the Block 29 development in Mexico. The deal was signed with Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of Repsol, for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF).
Woodmac Analyses Net Zero Pledges Of Major Countries
Wood Mackenzie has analyzed 19 major countries and regions and key end-use sectors to assess what it takes to fulfill net zero pledges. Wood Mackenzie has analyzed 19 major countries and regions and key end-use sectors to assess what it takes to fulfill net zero pledges. In the run-up to...
INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn and Statkraft have signed two new renewable power supply deals for the former's Norwegian assets. — INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
How Critical Is Cyber Security for Offshore Oil and Gas Installations?
For regions outside of conflict or piracy hot spots, cyber security is a primary security risk, according to Dryad Global Analyst Andrea Peniche. “Importantly, though, this is mostly due to the lack of physical threat from belligerent or criminal actors rather than a larger prominence of cyber threats,” Peniche told Rigzone.
Oil Ends Three Day Rally on Economy Concerns
Oil backtracked after its best three-day stretch since December as headwinds from recession risks in the US and Europe tempered optimism over China’s emergence from Covid-Zero policies. “The push-pull has been ongoing since the start of the year, leaving the commodity having trouble breaking out of its range,” said...
BP Says Unclear When Exports of BTC Oil From Turkey Will Resume
Exports of Azeri oil from Turkey’s port of Ceyhan still haven’t resumed and it’s unclear when they will, according to a BP Plc spokesperson. All quays at the eastern Mediterranean port — which normally handles about 1 million barrels a day of crude — were shut on Monday for safety checks following two devastating earthquakes.
Chinese Wind Companies Set For Expansion
As Western onshore wind markets grappled with many challenges, China was shielded by its massive domestic market and localized supply chain. — As Western onshore wind markets grappled with many challenges, Chinese OEMs were shielded by the country’s massive domestic market and localized supply chain. According to Wood...
Energy Aspects Says China State Refiners Buy More Russian Oil
China's daily oil imports from Russia could increase by as much as 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels. — China’s state-owned oil majors have stepped up Russian imports in a sign that Beijing is ready to give the go-ahead for more purchases of the country’s crude, according to industry consultants Energy Aspects.
Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives. — The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives.
LNG Infrastructure Can Serve As Catalyst For Hydrogen Economy
A recent study has found that liquefied natural gas infrastructure could accelerate the global transition toward a hydrogen economy. — Researchers from the Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (FEnEx CRC) have conducted a study concluding that liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its infrastructure could serve as an accelerator for the global hydrogen economy.
