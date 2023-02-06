PAO Novatek has issued a notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange. “In connection with the actual suspension of trading of the company’s depositary receipts from 3 March 2022, [PAO Novatek] hereby notifies of its request to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the company’s global depositary receipts issued under Regulation S, ISIN US6698881090 and a request to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market,” the company said in a statement posted on its website on February 7.

