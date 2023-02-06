ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before and After: A Scary 120-Year-Old Bathroom Gets a Fresh Yet Timeless Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. This is the story of swapping a white-tiled shower for another white-tiled shower in a gut-job bathroom renovation. I’m only kidding, but that’s what my best friend — and partner in the adventure of rehabbing a 120-plus-year-old house — jokes. Mike and I bought the house, a Victorian in need of love, to restore to the kind of beauty she once had.
This TikToker Made Her Oak Kitchen Look Fresh — Without Refinishing the Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in the early 2000s when “Tuscan” and “country kitchen” aesthetics were all the rage, oak cabinets were all the rage, too. Paired with dark red paint, beige or tiled countertops and backsplashes, these cabinets were everywhere — and now so many people are tearing them out of their homes because they just feel dated.
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Move over granite! These alternative countertops are what we're dreaming of for design-forward kitchens

For all too long, quartz and granite have been dominating in the kitchen, with these two hardwearing materials the front-runners when it comes to durability and form. 'There is no doubt that quartz is an awesome choice, especially when durability and budget are top concerns in a kitchen design,' says Reena Specta. 'Made from a combination of natural stone and resin, it is available in many colors and shades, including solid and patterned options. We also love using granite in our kitchen designs as it is typically the most durable and hardwearing natural option for any counter surface.'
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
