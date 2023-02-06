Lucasfilm catch up with costume designer Sarah Young, who worked on the debut season of Willow, discussing the costumes and influences behind the Disney Plus series. Early in the process, Young met showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, and the two connected over their similar visions for the costume design. “I did a lot of mood boards to show what I think we could do for each character. Jon loved them and the way I approached it,” she says. “He’d give me feedback and push me.” In addition to Kasdan, her close collaborators included production designer Kristian Milsted, makeup and hair designer Pippa Woods, and creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, along with the directors, producers, cinematographers, and visual effects supervisors for each episode.

