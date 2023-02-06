Read full article on original website
Megacon Orlando welcomes a host of Star Wars stars
Visitors to Orlando and the vast Orange County Convention Center – the regular home of Star Wars Celebration – during the weekend of 30th March to 2nd April can expect to see a number of GFFA guests attending Megacon Orlando, including newly announced guest Rosario Dawson, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, Ashley Eckstein, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow and Vivien Lyra Blair.
Nine more guests announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe
Nine more guests are announced for Star Wars Celebration over the long weekend of 7th – 10th April 2023, bringing stars from Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka to the ExCeL in London. Announced today are Caroline Blakiston, Michael Carter, Sean Crawford,...
LEGO Star Wars Magazine #92: Bo-Katan is ready for a brick war
Issue 92 of the UK LEGO Star Wars Magazine is out now and you’d better get ready as it includes a fierce, fighting Bo-Katan minifigure, a story featuring Darth Vader building a droid army and enough fun, stories, quizzes and activities to fill a space cruiser. The brand-new issue...
Richard E. Grant reads The Baddies on CBeebies Bedtime Stories
The owner of one of the most unharnessable, beaming smiles you’ll find anywhere, it’s incredible to consider that Richard E. Grant would play anything other than the cheeriest of characters, but look at his CV – a villain in The Rise of Skywalker, a grumpy variant Loki in the Disney plus series of the same name – you couldn’t imagine him telling bedtime stories to kids, and yet here he is smashing it out of the park on CBeebies.
The Fantha From Down Under Episode 67: Star Wars and stuff with Paul Naylor Part 2
Adam O’Brien is back with episode 67 (aka episode 66 part 2) of The Fantha From Down Under, and this episode he’s joined once again by the co-host of Start Your Engines and fellow Fantha Tracker Paul Naylor to discuss the galaxy far, far away, music, Dune and everything inbetween on another fast-paced and laughter-filled episode.
The Mandalorian hits the cover of Empire Magazine
Never is the title of this publication more fitting than when it has Star Wars on its cover, and the latest issue of Empire Magazine fits that bill perfectly, with bucketless Bo-Katan and Din Djarin on the front of the newsstand editon, while a selection of eleven Mandalorian helmets adorn the subscriber cover.
Costume Designer Sarah Young talks Willow
Lucasfilm catch up with costume designer Sarah Young, who worked on the debut season of Willow, discussing the costumes and influences behind the Disney Plus series. Early in the process, Young met showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, and the two connected over their similar visions for the costume design. “I did a lot of mood boards to show what I think we could do for each character. Jon loved them and the way I approached it,” she says. “He’d give me feedback and push me.” In addition to Kasdan, her close collaborators included production designer Kristian Milsted, makeup and hair designer Pippa Woods, and creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, along with the directors, producers, cinematographers, and visual effects supervisors for each episode.
Denuo Novo: Finn FN-2187 Premier Helmet Accessory
£587.00, arriving between April and June this year and ready now for pre-order, this is the Finn FN-2187 Premier Helmet Accessory from Denuo Novo, saving Resistance pilots and stealing jackets the galaxy over. Committed to the cause of the Resistance, Finn fights alongside his closest friends in the struggle...
Celebration Europe 2023: Billy Dee Williams is flying in
Fantastic news in a week packed with Celebration reveals as Billy Dee Williams is confirmed to be attending Celebration Europe 4 at the ExceL in London over the weekend of 7th – 10th April, bringing all the style and sophistication that only a man who portrayed the galaxy-spanning coolness of Lando Calrissian can bring.
Galaxy of Creatures: Kamoradon
Aree and Cam dive deep into the waters of Kamino in search of a kamoradon nest, and learn why it’s so hidden!. English (Publication Language) 344 Pages - 04/25/2023 (Publication Date) - DK (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) Meet...
Calrissian is back in Return of the Jedi: Lando #1
STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT. VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY BRIAN STELFREEZE. VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM. LANDO AND CHEWIE ANTE...
