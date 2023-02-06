Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
whdh.com
Crews in Plymouth battle early morning house fire
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth have been working to contain a fast-burning fire that broke out early Friday morning. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of a home in the area of Post N Rail Ave., where crews were first called to the residence sometime around 5 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com
One sent to the hospital after early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 195
A driver was injured Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 195. Crews responded to an automobile vs tractor trailer on Route 195 at approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, according to the Westport Fire Department. Despite the severe damage to the vehicle, the driver only sustained minor injuries and...
capecoddaily.com
Pedestrian struck in Chatham
CHATHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham. It happened sometime after 4 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 28) by Mac’s Seafood. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available. The post Pedestrian struck in Chatham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Acushnet Rollover Crash Sends Two 18-Year-Olds to the Hospital
ACUSHNET (WBSM) — Two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital – one via MedFlight – following a rollover crash in Acushnet this afternoon. At about 2:40 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding a single-vehicle crash on Robinson Road. First responders arrived to find a vehicle on its roof on the south side of the road.
Turnto10.com
Two teenagers taken to hospital in Acushnet rollover
(WJAR) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital on Friday after a car rolled over in Acushnet. Acushnet police said emergency crews responded to a single car crash on Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m. Friday where they discovered the car on its roof. The car's driver and passenger,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site
MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
capecoddaily.com
Wellfleet Fire announces first Deputy Fire Chief
WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard Pauley is pleased to announce that at the January 31st Selectboard meeting the Board voted unanimously to endorse the Chief’s decision to re-classify the Captain/Fire Prevention Officer’s position to Deputy Fire Chief. This is a significant step forward as for the first time in the history […] The post Wellfleet Fire announces first Deputy Fire Chief appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into restaurant in Fall River
A driver was sent to the hospital this week after crashing into a building in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tucker Street and Stafford Road. The operator of the vehicle,...
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
fallriverreporter.com
Driver seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County causes vehicle to split in two
A driver was seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County that caused a vehicle to split into pieces. According to officials, just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, Hanson Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Street at Brook Bend Road. Firefighters found a single car motor vehicle...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins
BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us. […] The post Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins appeared first on CapeCod.com.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
capecoddaily.com
Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in Yarmouth sometime after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Station Avenue at the ramp to Route 6 eastbound. Two people were able to get out of the vehicles but were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation […] The post Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
fallriverreporter.com
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
After Clancy killings, Boston Fire provided critical mental health aid, Duxbury Fire says
Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said callers...
