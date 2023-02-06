Read full article on original website
Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building
BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall […] The post Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – An early morning fire has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition. Flames erupted in a home on Post N Rail Avenue around 5:30 AM. The State Fire Marshal and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. A Bourne […] The post Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HN PHOTOS: SUN BEATS DOWN UPON THE BEAT…
Top HN photo: Tensions still managed to fester upon the sun-drenched Hyannis sidewalks despite today’s agreeable weather. In the above HN photo, Barnstable Police Patrolwoman Danielle St. Peter takes a report of a possible assault in the area of North Street. It was initially alleged a knife may have been mentioned. Squad cars immediately saturated the area looking to a have a word with a possible suspect. No arrests were made. The BPD is investigating the incident. The following HN photos: But all in all, it was a good day to be a cop on the beat, at least weather-wise. There were prolonged moments of warmth and stillness, and rare spare opportunities to make one’s presence known in troubled neighborhoods, with only the occasional outbursts of loud, harsh, objectionable noises from nearby lead-footed yutes, testing out their newly souped-up Honda Civics. Life was seemingly “good,” if only for the nicely illuminated future for Sergeant Edward Cronin and Patrolwoman Braila Roy… P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Kool and the Gang [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: SUN BEATS DOWN UPON THE BEAT… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief
FALMOUTH – Falmouth is seeking the public’s input on what qualities, experience and skills the town’s next Chief of Police should possess. The comment period follows Chief Edward Dunne’s announcement that he will be retiring May 31. Town officials said that the public input collected will help develop interview questions and assessment center exercises for […] The post Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins
BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us. […] The post Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion
With an estimated completion date for Phase 1 of the Barnstable Sewer Expansion Project of mid to late Spring, Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate says they’re making big strides in tackling the region’s water quality issue. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing project, the timeline for the different […] The post Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp
Top HN photo: A driver for Silver Cloud Towing hustles to remove wreckage in order to get traffic freely flowing again… YARMOUTH – The crash happened at the intersection of Station Ave and the eastbound on-ramp to Route 6 this morning, at around 10:00 a.m. Two individuals were transported via ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation of injuries not believed life-threatening. The Yarmouth Police Department is handling the investigation… The post HN PHOTOS: Two transported to CC Hospital from crash at Rte. 6 on-ramp first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire
PROVINCETOWN – February 10th, 1998 was a unseasonably mild night by February standards with relatively light winds. That evening a fire broke out that would threaten the entire town. It started at Whaler’s Wharf at 241 Commercial Street. The building was a former theater that had been renovated into a maze of small shops. About […] The post 25 years ago this evening-the Great Provincetown Fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bourne Bridge Pavement Repairs to Occur Thursday
BOURNE – Pavement repairs along the Bourne Bridge will be carried out on Thursday, February 9. After the Sagamore Bridge had similar work done the day before, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advised that the Bourne Bridge will have one lane of traffic closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The […] The post Bourne Bridge Pavement Repairs to Occur Thursday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning
HYANNIS – A new look for downtown Hyannis could be coming over the next few months now that the Barnstable Town Council has approved new zoning regulations for the area. The new zoning allows easier redevelopment that encourages mixed-use buildings of housing just above retail spaces, as well as shared parking. Hyannis Main Street Business […] The post Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in Yarmouth sometime after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Station Avenue at the ramp to Route 6 eastbound. Two people were able to get out of the vehicles but were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation […] The post Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13
PROVINCETOWN – A free coronavirus vaccination clinic will be held in Provincetown on Monday, February 13. Initial and booster doses will be provided in partnership with other health organizations on the Outer Cape with Outer Cape Community Solutions from 10 a.m. to noon at Provincetown Town Hall. Residents of all ages will be able to […] The post Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WINNIE LEVELS UP WITH NEW BODY ARMOR
[MEDIA STATEMENT] The Dennis Police Department’s K9 Winnie has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718. [DPD PHOTO/HN EDITS] The post WINNIE LEVELS UP WITH NEW BODY ARMOR first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
