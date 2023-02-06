Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards: There's room for Dale Brown, Sue Gunter on LSU basketball court
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
KTBS
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
Multi-million dollar mega grant given to replace I-10 bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
kalb.com
Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
postsouth.com
Louisiana's largest medical marijuana farm doubles weed growing capacity
Louisiana's largest medical marijuana producer is doubling its cannabis growing space in 2023, citing projections for higher demand and new laws it believes have streamlined regulations. Good Day Farm, the private partner of the LSU AgCenter, is adding 40,000 square feet of cultivation capacity at its 225,000-square-foot mega facility in...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
bvmsports.com
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks
Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end. The couple physically separated on Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Can the state of Louisiana take property without permission from the property owner?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Can the State of Louisiana take one’s property without the property owner’s permission?. ANSWER: Yes, through a process in Louisiana known as expropriation. This is referred to as eminent domain elsewhere. According to the...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Cutting Tails Off of Live Nutria
The Advocate reports that a man in south Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly cutting the tails off of nutria that were still alive. Harris DeHart reportedly posted videos on social media that showed him cutting the tails off of nutria and then releasing them back into the wild. When...
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
andthevalleyshook.com
Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation
Angel Reese is one of the best players in the country. She may be the best player in the country. She is definitely in the same pantheon as Aliyah Boston and I would take her over Caitlin Clark every day. And then compliment Reese with Morris??? We are back to the glory days of LSU WBB, which is saying a lot because this is a program that made 4 straight final four appearances during the absolute glory days of UConn and Tennessee Lady Vols dynasty periods. Mulkey has created a rocket ship.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
