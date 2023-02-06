ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
postsouth.com

Louisiana's largest medical marijuana farm doubles weed growing capacity

Louisiana's largest medical marijuana producer is doubling its cannabis growing space in 2023, citing projections for higher demand and new laws it believes have streamlined regulations. Good Day Farm, the private partner of the LSU AgCenter, is adding 40,000 square feet of cultivation capacity at its 225,000-square-foot mega facility in...
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
andthevalleyshook.com

Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation

Angel Reese is one of the best players in the country. She may be the best player in the country. She is definitely in the same pantheon as Aliyah Boston and I would take her over Caitlin Clark every day. And then compliment Reese with Morris??? We are back to the glory days of LSU WBB, which is saying a lot because this is a program that made 4 straight final four appearances during the absolute glory days of UConn and Tennessee Lady Vols dynasty periods. Mulkey has created a rocket ship.
BATON ROUGE, LA

