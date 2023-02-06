ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wgvunews.org

Whitmer proposes budget focusing on education, tax cuts

The Governor appeared before a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees. Whitmer was flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and her Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said the 79-billion-dollar proposal includes record spending on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, money to attract and keep teachers.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican screams

The bill would phase out pension taxes, raise a tax break for low and moderate-income workers, and send out tax rebate checks. It passed without floor debate despite Republican concerns the checks could cost the state a projected income tax cut. Representative Andrew Fink:. “What are they afraid of? What...
wgvunews.org

Mutually Inclusive: Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

Weekly we celebrate the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services we welcome Brenda Jegede, the Leader of the Office of Equity and Minority Health. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

8ThirtyFour

A local PR firm is making strides towards creating a more inclusive workforce by relieving financial burdens for LGBTQIA+ students and allies enrolled in GVSU’s School of Communications. We talk to 8Thirtyfour’s Kim Bode.
wgvunews.org

Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11

Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

GVSU’s Laker of the Year

She won GVSU’s Laker of the Year, Yasmin Alemayehu, amongst a competitive nomination process. We discuss this amazing feat. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org

GVSU Professor of History Louis Moore

We talk about the intersection of race and sports, this Superbowl weekend a match between two Black Quarterbacks for the first time, GVSU Professor of History Louis Moore with comment. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR...

Comments / 0

Community Policy