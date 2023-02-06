Read full article on original website
Whitmer proposes budget focusing on education, tax cuts
The Governor appeared before a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees. Whitmer was flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and her Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said the 79-billion-dollar proposal includes record spending on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, money to attract and keep teachers.
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican screams
The bill would phase out pension taxes, raise a tax break for low and moderate-income workers, and send out tax rebate checks. It passed without floor debate despite Republican concerns the checks could cost the state a projected income tax cut. Representative Andrew Fink:. “What are they afraid of? What...
Advocates hold "intense joy" as bill to expand LGBTQ+ protections continues in the state senate
Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL) has stood at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in West Michigan for years – notably helping to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance in the City of Holland in 2020. Today, Executive Director, Kate Leighton-Colburn, said eyes are focused on the state level, as a bill...
Mutually Inclusive: Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
Weekly we celebrate the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services we welcome Brenda Jegede, the Leader of the Office of Equity and Minority Health. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
8ThirtyFour
A local PR firm is making strides towards creating a more inclusive workforce by relieving financial burdens for LGBTQIA+ students and allies enrolled in GVSU’s School of Communications. We talk to 8Thirtyfour’s Kim Bode.
Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing
One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11
Falling in Love with Michigan 2-11
GVSU’s Laker of the Year
She won GVSU's Laker of the Year, Yasmin Alemayehu, amongst a competitive nomination process. We discuss this amazing feat.
GVSU Professor of History Louis Moore
We talk about the intersection of race and sports, this Superbowl weekend a match between two Black Quarterbacks for the first time, GVSU Professor of History Louis Moore with comment.
