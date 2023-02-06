Federal lawsuit seeks improvements to San Antonio emergency preparedness plan for residents with disabilities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
'Significant accomplishment': 30k homes weatherized across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and CPS Energy celebrated the milestone of 30,000 weatherized homes Monday morning as part of the utility company’s Case Verde program. CPS Energy’s Case Verde weatherization program launched more than 10 years ago in an effort to keep homes energy efficient and reduce the cost of utility bills.
San Antonio to vote on police reform, marijuana decriminalization
Abortion decriminalization is among the proposed charter's measures.
KSAT 12
Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
news4sanantonio.com
District 2 hosts rental assistance program workshop Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — The District 2 Council office will be hosting a Rental Assistance Workshop this Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Claude W. Black Community Center. The workshop will provide resources and assistance to eligible residents applying for rental assistance in...
The Big Payback: San Antonio's high-profile police misconduct cases could start costing taxpayers
Over the past 10 years, the City of San Antonio paid out a total of $1,566,300 to settle claims of police brutality and misconduct, according to documents obtained by the Current.
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic District
Menger Hotel is a long-rooted landmark in San Antonio renowned for its refined architecture, museum-worthy mementos, and esteemed history including a long line of famous guests.
crossroadstoday.com
ICE detainee escapes in Karnes County
KARNES COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 8, a detainee at the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) Karnes County Immigration Processing Center (KCIPC) escaped. Local law enforcement were notified immediately of the escapee and are assisting with the search. At this time, the search remains ongoing, according...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
KTSA
San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is shaping up to be a big week for the Texas Lottery with multiple million-dollar-winners already announced in the San Antonio area. On Thursday, the Texas Lottery announced a $1 million dollar prize claimed by someone living in San Antonio. The anonymous winner won the top prize offered in the scratch game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was bought at South Park Mall and it was the fourth out of eight top prizes offered in that game.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure
Former KSAT news anchor Karen Gallagher criticized Browne's claim that decisions by women leaders at the station prompted Greg Simmons' departure.
High winds already in San Antonio, freezing temps on the way
San Antonio may be in store for more rain soon.
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
Sprouting Up: After a slow start, the Healthy Corner Stores initiative is planting oases in food deserts
Under the program, the city supplies participating stores with no-cost refrigeration units and access to affordable fresh produce in exchange for the promise they'll make it available to customers.
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodents, roaches, hazardous chemicals lead to health violations for SA restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections of some San Antonio restaurants uncovered all kinds of gross violations -- from rodent droppings and roaches to bottles of hazardous chemicals that have no business being in a restaurant. Little Caesars. Little Caesars, located in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive,...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Comments / 0