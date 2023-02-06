Read full article on original website
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
localnewsonly.com
papercitymag.com
The Best Restaurants in Frisco — A Guide to the Suburb’s Ever-Growing Dining Scene
The Dallas suburb of Frisco is one of the most rapidly growing cities in America. And what does every expanding city need? More great restaurants. Although Frisco has always had a few popular local hole-in-the-wall spots, the last several years (especially with the 2016 opening of The Star) have seen a true restaurant surge in the suburb.
localnewsonly.com
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
Mother of a missing Grapevine man Christian Saulter-Williams desperate to find him
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The mother of a missing Grapevine man says the family and police are still investigating tips about his disappearance more than three weeks after he walked away from his home.Christian Saulter-Williams, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Haltom City Public Library."It's hard to believe that no one has had any verbal communication with him for 17 days, and we are very worried," said Avis Williams, Christian's mother. "It's hard to believe that he has disappeared into thin air."Saulter-Williams, who left home the afternoon of Jan. 18, has had no...
Former Plano ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with a student, district says
PLANO, Texas — Police are investigating a former Plano ISD teacher accused of an improper relationship with a female student. District officials said a former student notified them of an alleged incident from more than 15 years ago – between 2005 and 2009 – at Williams High School involving a teacher named Michael Lloyd.
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9
ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
KLTV
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker discusses police oversight, Aaron Dean trial and city's racial divide on policing
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the most contentious issues in Fort Worth politics is how to improve policing. Fort Worth city council narrowly rejected a plan for a police oversight board in November. In December, the city watched as former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was convicted...
