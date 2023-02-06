Read full article on original website
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
City reports Main-Oak fix coming soon
After months of relative inactivity at the site of a collapsed building in downtown Mount Airy, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is flickering in terms of having it repaired. “We’re hopefully getting closer,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Thursday in reference to ongoing delays surrounding the...
Hearl, Horan medal at state meet
Granite Bear Jamie Hearl celebrates after winning her semifinal match in the 100-pound bracket. Mount Airy’s Hope Horan maintains control over her opponent in the 114-pound consolation finals. Barbi Manchester | Special to the News. Mount Airy finished second out of 47 teams at the Midwest Regional Championship in...
Yokeley tapped to lead chamber
Longtime local businessman and former Mount Airy city council member Steve Yokeley has been named as interim president and chief executive officer for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. He fills the post vacated when Randy Collins resigned in December, while the chamber’s executive committee searches for a permanent...
Local man claims big lottery prize
RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
Police corral DWI suspect at Red Barn
What appeared to be a major law enforcement operation Monday evening just off Rockford Street ended with a woman being led away in handcuffs and charged with driving while impaired and child abuse. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. as darkness was setting in, making the flashing blue lights from...
City man shoots armed home invader
Mount Airy police say a home invasion by an armed man late Tuesday afternoon was thwarted when the home owner shot the would-be invader. According to information released by the Mount Airy Police Department, Joshua Wade Murphy, 41, was at home Tuesday when Daniel Scott Laskey Brown, of Mount Airy, broke into Murphy’s home through the front door while armed with a handgun.
Bears top Wilkes Cards on Senior Night
Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for basketball. Mount Airy’s Carson Hill is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for basketball. Cory Smith | The News. A 3-pointer rolls off the fingertips of Mount Airy’s...
Police reports
• A recent traffic stop has resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $500,000 secured bond on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and opium/heroin along with other felony drug violations, according to city police reports. Donnavan Alexander Tucker, 23, of 313 Mount View Drive, was encountered by officers...
Greyhounds top Eagles on Senior Night
North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch. Cory Smith | The News. Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket...
