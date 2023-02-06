This spring and summer, heads will roll. That’s because indie darlings the Yeah Yeah Yeahs just announced an 18-date tour across North America, Europe and even a stop in Japan, in support of their 2022 album Cool It Down. The tour will launch on May 3rd in Washington, DC and wrap August 29th in Berlin, Germany, and be supported by The Faint and Perfume Genius, with whom they collaborated on “Spitting Off the Edge of the World.” Along the way, they’ll make stops at several festivals, including here in Los Angeles at the Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena on May 13th — see below for all dates. Passwords and presale codes for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tour tickets are as follows:

