ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Christian Atsu's Hatayspor team-mate denies that he has been found alive

By Kieran Lynch and Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Reports that Christian Atsu has been found alive have been denied by Kerim Alici, one of his Hatayspor team-mates.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria overnight, flattening neighbourhoods while families were asleep.

A search and rescue operation was launched for the former Chelsea and Newcastle man, and it had been reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola that he had been found - though an Instagram post from Alici denied the information.

Two of his Hatayspor team-mates as well as members of the technical staff were said to have been pulled out of the rubble earlier in the day.

The death toll in southern Turkey and northern Syria continues to rise following the two earthquakes which have wrecked towns and smaller settlements across a large region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXNu1_0keMT5fU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ePqt_0keMT5fU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG5jJ_0keMT5fU00

The initial earthquake struck overnight, with a Richter scale magnitude of 7.8. A second earthquake followed at around 13:30 local time on Monday afternoon. Officials said this was not an aftershock.

The 31-year-old joined Chelsea in 2013 but never played a competitive minute for the club as he was sent out on loan for a number of seasons including to Everton and Newcastle.

Though he made just five appearances at Everton, he impressed enough on loan at Newcastle to make a permanent move to the Magpies.

In total he made 107 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals, before joining Saudi side Al-Raed in 2021.

Newcastle have posted on social media with a photo of Atsu when he was at the club, saying they were 'praying for some good news'.

Atsu was in action on Sunday for Hatayspor, scoring a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time in a 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa.

In a message after the game, he wrote: 'Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet.'

The earthquake hit hard in Kahramanmaras, where Hatayspor are based.

Hatayspor player Onur Ergun posted an Instagram story in response to earlier reports that he is missing to say they were incorrect.

'Thank you very much to everyone who called and asked,' the midfielder said. 'The news is not true. I'm fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2Cke_0keMT5fU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGLU9_0keMT5fU00

'I can't answer the phone because there is a network problem. Get well soon to all of us.'

Turkish keeper Ahmed Turkaslan of Yeni Malatyaspor is also said to be missing.

The clubs assistant coach İlhan Var said: 'We have not found our goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan yet. There are no signs right now. His wife came out and described where he could be.'

The wife of Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel shared a tearful message after a massive aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 hit Turkey's south hours after the original quake.

'Hatay is in a very bad way,' Zeynep Sever Demirel said in a video shared on social media . A number of her friends were believed to still be trapped under rubble, with fears that more footballers could also be affected by the disaster.

According to Haber Global , footballers from the Marasspor team may have been staying in a hotel destroyed by the quake.

Among the other Turkish athletes believed to be missing are 14 volleyball players from the Hatay team, handball international Cemal Kutahya and Hatayspor coach Savas Yukse.

Olympic gold medallist Taha Akgul said around 30 and 40 wrestlers from a team based in Kahramanmaras were also trapped under the rubble.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
New York Post

World Cup star Christian Atsu still missing after false report he survived earthquake

World Cup soccer star Christian Atsu — who was believed to have been pulled from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey — is still missing, his agent said Wednesday. Atsu’s agent said despite his soccer club announcing Tuesday that the player had survived the ruinous earthquake, they haven’t been able to confirm the Ghanaian soccer star’s whereabouts. It’s unclear what contributed to the confusion. “Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts,” his agent Nana Sechere said in the statement posted to Twitter. “As you can imagine, this continues...
People

Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent

Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
The Independent

Christian Atsu ‘remains missing’ in rubble after Turkey earthquake – latest updates

Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.A 7.8 magnitude tremor struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday morning, before a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake. A major rescue operation is underway in the region with more than 1,000 people dead and many more injured or missing.Reports in Turkey suggest that Atsu, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, is among them. The Ghanaian joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped. Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted: “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”Follow latest updates below as the search operation continues. Read More Second earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria as death toll from first crosses 1,500 – live updatesA timeline of world’s strongest earthquakes over the last 20 years
The Comeback

Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision

American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
BBC

Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer

There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

728K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy