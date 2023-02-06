ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Furkan Korkmaz officially requests a trade from Sixers before deadline

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHUGp_0keMSKZf00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are deciding what they will do to enhance their teams for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams, specifically regarding the backup center spot. Now they also have a trade request on their hands.

Hours after admitting he wants to play more, Furkan Korkmaz officially requested a trade per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Sources have said the Turkish player has requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey didn’t immediately respond to a text message asking if Korkmaz asked to be traded. But sources have said Korkmaz was informed the Sixers will try to package him in a deal.

Korkmaz has spent the entirety of his NBA career with the Sixers and averaged 7.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 35.4% from deep for his career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in multi-team trade

After an up-and-down three-year run, James Wiseman’s era with the Golden State Warriors has reportedly come to an end. On the final day of the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors jumped into action with the trade of Wiseman. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors are trading the former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for Saddiq Bey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The projected rotation for the Lakers with D'Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba sort of looks like a contender

After months and months of rumors, the Lakers have finally agreed to trade Russell Westbrook. They even got a decent value for him in return. Westbrook, who had a heated verbal exchange with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham before he was eventually traded to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal, will have his minutes replaced in the rotation by D’Angelo Russell as well as Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Wednesday's trade is a big win for the Lakers and Rob Pelinka

Since they traded for Russell Westbrook two summers ago, the Los Angeles Lakers have lived in a netherworld of endless ridicule and mediocre play. Although Westbrook played better for a spell earlier this season after being moved to the bench, his athletic decline and awkward fit stuck out like sore thumbs, and many felt the team was being held down by his mere presence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The poor Kings just can’t catch a break after the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades

The Sacramento Kings haven’t finished a season with a winning record since 2006. They haven’t won a playoff series since 2004. And now, after the blockbuster trades of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Western Conference’s current No. 3 seed’s path to continued success just got more difficult.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Justin Jackson waived

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially waived Justin Jackson Friday. The Thunder acquired Jackson from the Boston Celtics in the Mike Muscala trade on Thursday. With the Thunder also signing two-way player Eugene Omoruyi to a full-time deal, they needed to create a roster spot. The trade garnered the Thunder two...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Two-way player Eugene Omoruyi converted to full-time NBA deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to shuffle their roster as they have converted two-way player Eugene Omoruyi to a full-time contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. With an open roster spot due to the impending release of Justin Jackson, the Thunder decided to use their spot to reward Omoruyi with a full-time deal. The deal runs through the 2023-24 season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy