Furkan Korkmaz officially requests a trade from Sixers before deadline
The NBA trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are deciding what they will do to enhance their teams for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams, specifically regarding the backup center spot. Now they also have a trade request on their hands.
Hours after admitting he wants to play more, Furkan Korkmaz officially requested a trade per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Sources have said the Turkish player has requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey didn’t immediately respond to a text message asking if Korkmaz asked to be traded. But sources have said Korkmaz was informed the Sixers will try to package him in a deal.
Korkmaz has spent the entirety of his NBA career with the Sixers and averaged 7.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 35.4% from deep for his career.
