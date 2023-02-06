Read full article on original website
10 Things About The 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning That Makes You Wonder If It Was A Truck At All
The trucks on the market today are meant for more than just working since many families have chosen to use them for all their daily driving needs. But, back in the '90s, things were a little bit different. The farther back in time, the truck was built, the more likely it was made to work and haul. Every now and then, a manufacturer took things to a whole other level, such as in 1978 when Dodge offered the amazing Lil Red Express to the power-hungry public.
Why You Should Daily Drive An Old Truck
We live in a world where people are buying brand-new cars more and more often. Leasing deals have made expensive new vehicles more attainable than ever, thanks to affordable payment plans and convenient servicing and replacement schemes. There are, however, a few concerns. First and foremost, in a world concerned about emissions and environmental friendliness, spending this much energy on new cars that will only be kept for a few years seems immoral. But, aside from an emission standpoint, we also have the problem of accumulating dept for the population. When buying anything on a leasing deal, people technically manage to buy what they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford. This can lead to financial problems down the road. So, to avoid all the above, we are going over why buying an older truck is a great idea.
Here's How Easy It Is To Turn Your C8 Corvette Z06 Into A GT3 Racer
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 features a lot of firsts for the iconic American sports car. Although originally meant to be a mid-engine sports car from its inception in 1953, it is only in 2020 we go the first production mid-engine Corvette. The C8 Stingray Corvette was followed by a Z06 model, and it was only a matter of time before a racing version was introduced. The 2024 C8 Z06 GT3.R is, essentially, the racecar version of the Z06 and a replacement for the C8.R. But don’t feel bummed about the Z06 GT3.R not being street-legal because building a C8 Z06 into a GT3.R homage is easier than you might expect.
Rendering: The 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS Is Back And Electrified!
With EVs paving the future of the automotive industry, people tend to think of the days of old. When that nostalgia kicks in, legacy automakers can bring back modern iterations of EVs from past iconic cars. With that idea in mind, we look into the future while harking back to the past with the 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The Super Sport Badge had a significant meaning for Chevrolet, and the Chevelle. The original 1969 model was designed to be sportier, and looked very different from its first iterations. It had a smaller wheelbase, and a whole lineup of V-6, and V-8 engines. Some of which, like the big-block 396 cubic inch, are still revered today as one of the best engines of that era.
Why The Kawasaki KLR 650 S Is The Ultimate Dual-Sport Motorcycle
It has never been a better time to be a dual-sport fan. The growth of the adventure motorcycle market has been smashing through every ceiling for the past several years, with no signs of stopping. The darn things are just way too popular. And if you're a major motorcycle manufacturer, you best have an option or two available, lest your showrooms overgrow with cobwebs from the lack of foot traffic. One company, though, has always been ahead of the game.
10 Awesome Things About The Nearly Forgotten 1962 Chevy Impala SS
The Chevrolet Impala has been one of the leading passenger car models since it was first offered to the public in the 1958 model year. It has held that position for so long that it is hard to imagine that at one time in its long history of production that it was once also one of the top muscle cars in the '60s. The Super Sport designation had been offered to start in 1961, but not until the following year did the Impala gain a following due to a song by one of the most prominent bands of the '60s. Unfortunately, the music today is still listened to, but the car behind the words has been forgotten for the most part. Like many of the other great muscle cars of the time, the 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS has been overlooked and traded for a more fuel-efficient vehicle that can pass by a gas station without stopping. But, if muscle car enthusiasts are honest with themselves, that is to be expected from classic performance cars. The bigger the engine was, the more gas and air it would need to run effectively. Let's jump behind the driver's seat of this awesome car and learn some things that will bring the Impala SS back to life in our minds and regain a prized position within our hearts.
The Ford E-Transit Finds Itself A New Foe In The Form Of The Mercedes eSprinter
High-capacity vans are one of the most underrated categories of vehicles. Every day, they transport people, goods, or even both over thousands of miles, and yet they are not really in the consciousness as either cars or trucks. It's no wonder they haven't yet taken a clear path when it comes to future powertrain technology, either. They are of a size where both electric and hydrogen power trains would be feasible and efficient - at least as long as sufficient hydrogen refueling stations are available. A newcomer to the electric van segment is Mercedes' eSprinter, which is gearing up to compete with Ford's eTransit in the North American market.
10 Things You Should Know About The Iconic Ford Mustang Boss 302
In the world of muscle cars, there was always one king. It has been there since the beginning and it set the benchmark for the rest cars to follow. Ford first produced the Mustang in 1964. It is one of the most iconic American cars of all time. It was with this car that Ford defined the class of "muscle cars". Not long after the first Mustang was introduced to the public, Ford introduced the Boss 302 Mustang, which was a more powerful version of the 1964 Mustang and eventually became one of the most popular Mustang models of all time. After this model, another even more powerful variant came along with a 429 engine. But, let's focus on the 329 Mustang for now and everything that you should know about it.
5 Reasons Why The Mercedes AMG EQS Is Better Than The Tesla Model S Plaid (And, 5 Reason Why The Plaid Is Better)
Long gone are the days when electric cars were only focused on efficiency and range, and now we can talk about EVs with more power and better performance figures than even some gasoline-powered supercars. These days, electric cars are laying waste to some of the most iconic cars in the world, with the capability of going from 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds. Tesla, for example, has the Model S Plaid – a luxury sedan that has a 1.99-second sprint time, making it one of the fastest production cars in the world. But, while Tesla focused most of its attention on power and speed, sacrificing interior luxury or ride quality in the process, makers like Mercedes have found ways to offer both. Launched in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQS offered proof that an electric luxury sedan can be just that: an EV with lots of power, good performance figures, but also with tons of luxury features that ensure the best experience behind the wheel. With an output of up to 751 horsepower and a three-second sprint time, the AMG EQS 53 arrived as a competitor for the Model S Plaid, and, in many ways, it is a lot better than the American luxury EV.
Three Bikes That Outperform The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR But Have A Similar MSRP
In a world where emissions norms are choking the life out of all motorcycles, the thought of a four-cylinder, 400cc motorcycle seems outrageous. Yet, Kawasaki has shocked all of us with the 2023 Ninja ZX-4RR, the world’s only (and most powerful) modern-day 400cc motorcycle. Though these are mighty credentials, they come at a sky-high asking price of $9,699, which is a pretty hard pill to swallow for most of us. And if you're part of this club, then here are some more powerful motorcycles you can buy priced close to the new Ninja.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Very Big, But Does 0-60 MPH In 6.3 Seconds
The Toyota Highlander is already a big three-row SUV as it is, but it seems that people aren't content with its size. Say hello to the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which is even bigger in every way than the Highlander. The good news is the fact that while they share a similar name and TNGA-K platform, the Grand Highlander manages to carve its own identity. In addition, it's also surprisingly fast for its sheer size.
2023 Toyota Venza: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 Toyota Venza continues to offer luxury features and Lexus-like styling at a Toyota price. New for 2023 is the Venza Nightshade Edition, which as the name suggests, replaces all the bright work for black elements on the exterior trim and wheels. Also, the latest Venza is now available with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and infotainment system, bringing the Venza even closer to Lexus.
10 Reasons Why The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Is The Best Adventure Bike
The great outdoors is calling your name. The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the perfect companion for discovering far-off exotic places and roads less traveled. With the GS you will ride in luxurious comfort with the perfect combination of high-end materials, innovative technology, and impressive performance. BMW has a reputation for building high quality bikes that are reliable. So, pack everything you need into the spacious luggage system and start plotting the sites that you want to see on your next epic adventure. These ten facts about the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure prove that it is still the king of all adventure bikes.
