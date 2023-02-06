At long last, the 2023 NWSL regular season and Challenge Cup group stage schedules are here, and we now know when San Diego Wave FC will be suiting up for their second season. The campaign for Casey Stoney’s team kicks off on Mar. 25, when Wave FC host the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium. After three regular season games, the team will then kick off the Challenge Cup group stage with their opening game Apr. 19 at home against the Portland Thorns. Like last year, San Diego’s Challenge Cup group is made up of the West Coast teams: Themselves, the Thorns, OL Reign and Angel City FC.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO