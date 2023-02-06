ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Keller woman recognizes missing autistic man at Target, calls police

By CBS DFW Staff
 4 days ago

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) - The Keller Police Department credits "an incredible resident" with helping them find Noah Pflaum, 23.

Noah Pflaum, 23. Have you seen me? Keller Police Department

Pflaum, who police said is autistic and tends to shy away from people, avoiding conversation, was reported missing on Feb. 6.

According to police, his family hadn't seen him since Sunday night.

But after an observant woman saw the department's Facebook post about Pflaum, she recognized him at the Target store in North Richland Hills. She then called police.

Police also thanked some of the workers at the store who also helped them.

