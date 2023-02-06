ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRQCQ_0keMLVQr00
Jovanie Hall Photo Credit: Daily Voice and Trumbull Police Department

A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded.

The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall.

Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short time after the fight that began when he went to pick up his two siblings at the mall, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

During the fight, Hall began stabbing the 16-year-old brother, Weir said.

Their other sibling intervened by grabbing Hall, allowing the 16-year-old to escape the attack and run back inside the mall before police were contacted, he added.

Hall then fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Several Trumbull police officers, who were patrolling inside the mall, were notified of the assault and responded immediately and administered medical care to the victim.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to St. Vincent's Hospital by Trumbull EMS, police said.

Hall sustained minor lacerations to his hand. No other injuries were reported.

Hall was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Breach of peace

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Trumbull Police have maintained an increased presence at the mall in recent weeks due to a series of incidents involving groups of disorderly youths who have caused disturbances, most often on weekends, Weir said.

Additional officers will remain posted at the mall in the coming weeks.

Comments / 21

Milton De Jesus
4d ago

Where are their parents? My son don’t need security when he goes to the mall. He already knows that he can’t behave like a fool, walk with his pants down his knees and must respect adults and authority. Basic family instructions that have been lost due to the abundance of woke movement, lack of parenting, fake rappers and TikTok society. My kids are not perfect but they know we (mom and dad) don’t play that mess in the house.

Reply(3)
9
 

Westport, CT
