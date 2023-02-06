ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man faces charges after chase

ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man faces numerous charges following a short chase about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Rock Valley. The arrest of Jesus Timoteo Martin Chilel stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2012 Ford Escape for driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia

ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man sentenced in connection with pursuit

ORANGE CITY—One of two men facing charges following a short vehicle pursuit in early October near Maurice has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Mark Daniel Stewart Jr. of Aurelia pleaded guilty to inference with official acts in Sioux County District Court in Orange City. He was a passenger...
MAURICE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley attempted murder case dismissed

SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man charged for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
HOSPERS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man sentenced to assault, gun

ORANGE CITY—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to charges of assault, reckless use of a firearm and first-degree harassment for a mid-August incident in Rock Valley. The case against Kurtis Lee De Groot stemmed from an incident with a neighbor who is a relative...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest

SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman

SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden

Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
MERIDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing

SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested for child endangement

HULL—A 29-year-old Hull man was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on a charge of child endangerment resulting in serious injury. The arrest Travis Lloyd Even stemmed from an investigation into a report of child abuse at a residence in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA

