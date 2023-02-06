Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man faces charges after chase
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man faces numerous charges following a short chase about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Rock Valley. The arrest of Jesus Timoteo Martin Chilel stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2012 Ford Escape for driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced in connection with pursuit
ORANGE CITY—One of two men facing charges following a short vehicle pursuit in early October near Maurice has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Mark Daniel Stewart Jr. of Aurelia pleaded guilty to inference with official acts in Sioux County District Court in Orange City. He was a passenger...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man charged for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man sentenced to assault, gun
ORANGE CITY—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to charges of assault, reckless use of a firearm and first-degree harassment for a mid-August incident in Rock Valley. The case against Kurtis Lee De Groot stemmed from an incident with a neighbor who is a relative...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
nwestiowa.com
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
kiwaradio.com
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for child endangement
HULL—A 29-year-old Hull man was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, on a charge of child endangerment resulting in serious injury. The arrest Travis Lloyd Even stemmed from an investigation into a report of child abuse at a residence in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0