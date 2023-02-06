ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO