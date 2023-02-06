Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Dee Winters, LB, TCU
The New York Giants obviously need a linebacker. That much was clear from watching their defense in 2022 — or for most of the previous two decades, for that matter. Fans are obviously hoping that the team will select a linebacker highly, but the draft board might not work out that way. So the team will need to look at all of their options at linebacker, and they may want to double down on the linebacker position by selecting two if they do take one highly.
3 biggest 2023 NFL Scouting Combine snubs
There will be 319 NFL Draft hopefuls descending upon Indianapolis in a couple of weeks or the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Which players not invited to Indianapolis could be considered Combine snubs?. I asked BBV’s Chris Pflum for his thoughts. Here are his three biggest Combine snubs:. Mohamoud Diabate...
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
A Mock Draft I'd be Thrilled with!
Now that the Senior Bowl is done I did my first mock draft on the PFN simulator. I made three assumptions about our top 3 free agents. I'm assuming Jones and Barkley to be resigned and Julian Love leaves in free agency. Round 1. When on the clock in round...
Does Justin Pugh want to return to the Giants?
The New York Giants selected Justin Pugh out of Syracuse in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His time in New York was respectable, although not spectacular, as he transitioned between playing right tackle and left guard. The now 32-year-old is coming off a five-year, $44.7 million contract from the Arizona Cardinals.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Talking draft with Emory Hunt
Emory Hunt of CBS Sports and Football Gameplan joins this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to talk NFL Draft and New York Giants. 1:45 — The latest on Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale. 7:30 — Seven all-star games for Emory Hunt. 10:00 — Some...
Giants news, 2/10: Ranking the Giants Super Bowls, Spagnuolo on Coughlin, more headlines
The Giants made tremendous progress in 2022, but they need to make more. BBV writers this week looked at how the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles built their teams to play on the final Sunday of the year. So what is the blueprint this offseason — and the...
Is a James Bradberry-Giants reunion a good idea?
James Bradberry back with the New York Giants? The Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback and soon-to-be free agent would not rule that out on Tuesday as he spoke to media as his Eagles prepared to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. “You know what, I try to...
Giants news, 2/9: Learning from Eagles, Thomas contract, Kelce praises Bellinger, more
Isn’t it obvious? Prioritize the offensive and defensive lines. Sirianni and Roseman seem to feel that they have their franchise QB in Hurts. But equally, if 2022 turns out to have been fool’s gold and Jones regresses in 2023, then the Giants need to have the courage of their convictions and move on. Having a young QB drafted on Day 2 or even early on Day 3 waiting in the wings, as the Eagles did with Hurts, would make the decision easier.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: It’s a bonus mailbag edition!
The Big Blue View Mailbag, which runs every Saturday morning, is currently overflowing with so many questions I am trying to find alternate ways to clear some of the backlog. With that in mind, this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast is a mailbag. I have selected...
The Giants should add veteran tight end Chris Manhertz in free agency
The New York Giants had an unusual tightend situation in 2022. The departure of Evan Engram left a void that was, in part, replaced by rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who exceeded expectations for a fourth-round pick. Veteran additions made prior to training camp had no impact on the Giants’...
Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments
It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.
What the Giants need to reach the next year's Super Bowl
The tide certainly appears to be changing for the New York Giants with the appointment of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen seemingly having worked wonders for the organization. Arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL in recent times, Big Blue managed to turn things around exceptionally well given the constraints and limitations the franchise had to deal with following years of poor running at the top.
Sneak peak at this year’s Super Bowl commercials
The Super Bowl is an unofficial national holiday affectionately entitled “Super Sunday.”. It is also the biggest food production day in the foodstuff retail business. One in every six televisions is bought just months prior to the game. Snack companies increase production of potato and tortilla chips in anticipation of higher sales. Pizza delivery companies hire more drivers and sell more pies than at any other time of the year. The big game sends sales of beer, soda, chips and salsa through the roof.
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale won’t be Indianapolis Colts’ head coach
Wink Martindale’s misfortune is great news for the New York Giants. Martindale has reportedly been informed that he will not become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have not yet hired a head coach, but have told the veteran defensive coordinator he is no longer under consideration. Martindale had two interviews with Indianapolis for the job.
