ABILENE — The Concordia High School junior varsity boys' basketball team lost 65-49 to Abilene on Tuesday. Concordia trailed 20-13 after one quarter of play. Abilene outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the second stanza to go up 38-23. The Cowboys pumped in 20 points in the third quarter, to 14 for Concordia, and led 58-37.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO