Paul A. Olson
Paul A. Olson, age 62, left this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Concordia, Kansas. He was born on April 13, 1960, in Salina, Kan., to Dale Chester & Martha Jane (Hoard) Olson. Paul graduated from Miltonvale High School...
CCCC women fall to Cougars, 55-41
GREAT BEND — One game removed from setting a season-high record in points in a win over Pratt Community College, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds were held to a season low in a 55-41 Jayhawk Conference road loss to 18th-ranked Barton Community College Wednesday night. Barton, which leads...
Panther JV falls to Cowboys
ABILENE — The Concordia High School junior varsity boys' basketball team lost 65-49 to Abilene on Tuesday. Concordia trailed 20-13 after one quarter of play. Abilene outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the second stanza to go up 38-23. The Cowboys pumped in 20 points in the third quarter, to 14 for Concordia, and led 58-37.
Cougars topple T-Birds, 74-55
GREAT BEND — Outscored by 30 points from three-point range and surrendering 26 points off of their 27 turnovers, the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds fell 74-55 to Barton Community College in a Jayhawk Conference rematch on Wednesday night. Cloud County, which had defeated Barton 68-57 in the first...
Eighth grade boys down Chapman
CHAPMAN — Concordia rolled to a 48-22 victory over Chapman in eighth grade boys' basketball play on Tuesday. The Panthers gave up just three points to Chapman in the first quarter, and scored 12 points. Concordia added 14 points in the second period, to 10 for Chapman, and led...
Panthers hold on for league win over Abilene, 57-52
ABILENE — Alan Garcia capped off his best performance of the season by knocking down four straight free throws and grabbing a crucial offensive rebound in the final 20 seconds to help the Concordia Panthers preserve a 57-52 North Central Kansas League road victory over the Abilene Cowboys on Tuesday night.
Culley turns love of art into burgeoning hobby
Many people know John Culley from his decades as a teacher at Concordia High School (CHS). What a lot of those people don't realize, is that Culley has always had an artistic bent, and he's turned that artistry into a burgeoning hobby. Born and raised in Concordia, Culley graduated from...
CES receives grants from Aurora Cooperative
Concordia Elementary School has received two grants, totaling $3,500, from the Aurora Cooperative Matching Grant Program. The grants are available for different entities, including those involved in eduction, in the communities that are served by the Aurora Cooperative. Concordia Elementary School was presented a matching literacy grant from Land O'Lakes...
