Fox 19
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say. Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for...
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
Fox 19
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021. According to Taylor Mill police, Walters...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old baby
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 11-week-old baby in Brown County. According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 24 2022, deputies responded to the 4000 block of State Route 286 for a report of an 11-week-old baby that wasn't breathing.
Dayton police asking for your help to solve 4-year-old killing
Damian Chancellor, 23, was shot in an alley behind a business in February 2019. Dayton police believe he was hit by gunfire during an altercation involving a group of people.
Mt. Orab mom charged for death of 11-week-old infant
Sheriff's deputies responded to a September 2022 call for an 11-week-old child not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Fox 19
Man found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, burglary charges after trial
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman in Delhi Township was found guilty by a Hamilton County jury on Thursday. Christopher Sowders, 27, and two other accomplices confronted a 61-year-old woman outside of her home back in August of 2021, police said. According to investigators,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff's Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Brown County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Student arrested, charged after bringing gun to Princeton Middle School
CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Friday after school officials said they brought a gun to school. Princeton Community Middle School (PCMS) Principal Dave Mackzum sent out a notice to family and community members Friday afternoon stating the incident is being handled by police. According to the letter, a...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Mt Orab Mom Charged in Death of 11 Week Old Infant
Brown County – A 27-year-old woman was indicted for the 2022 death of her 11-month-old infant. According to the Brown Sheriff’s office on September 24, 2022, at approximately 7:12 AM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 4515 State Route 286, Mount Orab, Ohio advising of an 11 week–old infant that was not breathing. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where the child was pronounced deceased.
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
WKRC
Driver charged with causing head-on crash while under the influence
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver is now charged with crashing into a car with a woman and four children inside while allegedly under the influence. Anthony Belton faces three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI charges. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted him Tuesday. Colerain Township Police said Belton...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Dayton man formally charged, accused of shooting man in Oregon District food truck line
A man accused of shooting another man outside a food truck in the Oregon District has been formally charged.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
WATCH: OSHP Troopers find suspected drugs in suspect’s vehicle
Video shows the troopers searching the man's car after his arrest and finding two bags OSHP said contained suspected illegal narcotics.
WLWT 5
Police dash cam video shows suspected stolen mail tossed at police during chase
GREENHILLS, Ohio — A police chase through Greenhills was caught on a police cruiser camera, and in the video, viewers can see what looks like confetti being tossed at the cruiser. Investigators said it was actually people's mail, checks and credit cards believed to have been stolen from the...
Fox 19
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
