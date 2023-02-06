ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021. According to Taylor Mill police, Walters...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Student arrested, charged after bringing gun to Princeton Middle School

CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Friday after school officials said they brought a gun to school. Princeton Community Middle School (PCMS) Principal Dave Mackzum sent out a notice to family and community members Friday afternoon stating the incident is being handled by police. According to the letter, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – Mt Orab Mom Charged in Death of 11 Week Old Infant

Brown County – A 27-year-old woman was indicted for the 2022 death of her 11-month-old infant. According to the Brown Sheriff’s office on September 24, 2022, at approximately 7:12 AM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 4515 State Route 286, Mount Orab, Ohio advising of an 11 week–old infant that was not breathing. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where the child was pronounced deceased.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

