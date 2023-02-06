Read full article on original website
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years for unlawfully possessing firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared for his sentencing hearing Thursday, Feb. 9 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Mississippi man arrested for stealing money, prescription drugs from elderly woman, police say
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing over $1,000 and prescription medicine from an elderly woman. The Corinth Police report that on Saturday, Feb. 4, an officer responded to a residence on W. 5th Street regarding an elderly lady wanting to report money and medication being stolen. The...
westkentuckystar.com
New Concord man arrested after being found parked on the road
A New Concord man was arrested on Thursday after he was located in his vehicle, parked in the roadway. Calloway County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle along Dunham Lane in New Concord. When they arrived they found the vehicle of 49-year-old Bernardo Garcia sitting in the road, with Garcia inside.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Burglary, rape suspect arrested after jumping from window, attempting to steal cruisers
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser. According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man arrested on warrants, drug charges
A Marion man was arrested on Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant and drug charges. According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Evan Head spotted David Harris just before 7 p.m. in the Fivestar parking lot across from the courthouse. Sheriff Head arrested Harris on the warrant, but a...
KTLO
Operation Task Force Arkansas nets more than 55M in drugs; over 1,000 arrests
Drug Task Force officers across Arkansas have worked together since November to eradicate illicit and deadly drugs from communities across the state culminating with “Operation Task Force Arkansas” on January 23. The efforts led to over 1,200 arrests, confiscation of hundreds of firearms, and obtaining more than $55 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid pills and other drugs.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to serve 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm
The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Mark A. Brand, 33, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was sentenced to serve 9 years in federal prison for the offense of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Brand appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr....
westkentuckystar.com
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge
A Mayfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on a weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the ATF and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, announced that 29-year-old Jed Wilson was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The case...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
Marshall County Daily
Calvert City Police Dept. Arrest Report
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Travis W. Isaacs, 34, of Benton was arrested on February 01, 2023 for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. He was also charged with strangulation 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot).
westkentuckystar.com
Fentanyl bust in Murray sends two to jail
A drug bust in Murray on Monday netted enough fentanyl to potentially "kill approximately 57,000 people" and sent two women to jail. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and DEA searched a Murray home on Monday and seized over a quarter of a pound of raw fentanyl powder and a small amount of methamphetamine.
westkentuckystar.com
ATV crash on Lyon County property gets teen a felony charge
An ATV crash last week on Lyon County Water District property resulted in a felony charge for a 15-year-old. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White was called to the Lyon County Water District facility in Suwanee off US 62, after a report of a juvenile riding an ATV without supervision. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man arrested for drugs, outstanding warrants
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a wanted Murray man. On Monday, Calloway County Sheriff's deputies spotted 37-year-old Daniel Garner getting into a vehicle. The deputies recognized Garner and were aware that he had outstanding warrants for probation violations. Garner was stopped by Calloway deputies and arrested. Garner's...
