Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB
An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
Woman dies after being thrown from wheelchair on Southwest Airlines walkway
Nearly a year after suffering a fall at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that forced her to use a ventilator, Gaby Assouline died last week. She was 25 years old. Ms Assouline’s family blames Southwest Airlines for the fall they believe caused her death and has sued the airline for damages.According to their lawsuit, Ms Assouline was travelling down the jet bridge to board a Southwest flight when her electric wheelchair hit a junction that caused her to be thrown from her chair. The resulting fall left Ms Assouline paralysed and in need of the ventilator. Per the lawsuit, Southwest and...
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Huge antitank gun found by TSA in Texas airport passenger's luggage
The high caliber firearm caused considerable consternation for airport security agents in San Antonio.
A flight attendant reveals why it is not safe to use the toilet paper found on board a flight
In an article in the New Zealand Herald, a flight attendant who is also a TikToker and an influencer explains why she does not recommend using toilet paper on board a flight. The flight attendant claims that there is a gross reason not to use airline toilet paper.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
New Horrifying Details Emerge of Tragic Accident in Which an American Eagle Ground Worker Was Sucked Into Jet Plane Engine
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report into a horrifying accident in which a ground worker was sucked into an engine of an American Eagle jet engine at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on New Year’s Eve. The report into the accident provides the first...
TravelPulse
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
A Delta flight attendant went viral after a flyer posted a photo of him sitting in the aisle to comfort a nervous passenger
A Delta flight attendant comforted a passenger during a turbulent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to NYC and an onlooker captured the moment.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
travelawaits.com
Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
Man helps save woman aboard JetBlue flight after she suffers mid-air medical emergency
A man is being credited with saving a woman's life after she fainted aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida. A passenger on the flight said the man was a trained EMT.
Southwest Makes a Major Change to Its Boarding Process
The disgraced carrier keeps hoping you'll forget about those thousands of cancelled flights.
