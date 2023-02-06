ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Woman dies after being thrown from wheelchair on Southwest Airlines walkway

Nearly a year after suffering a fall at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that forced her to use a ventilator, Gaby Assouline died last week. She was 25 years old. Ms Assouline’s family blames Southwest Airlines for the fall they believe caused her death and has sued the airline for damages.According to their lawsuit, Ms Assouline was travelling down the jet bridge to board a Southwest flight when her electric wheelchair hit a junction that caused her to be thrown from her chair. The resulting fall left Ms Assouline paralysed and in need of the ventilator. Per the lawsuit, Southwest and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.

