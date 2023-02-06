ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
SB Nation

Steven Gerrard on Leeds United Shortlist to Replace Jesse Marsch

In Steven Gerrard’s 11 Premier League games as manager of Aston Vila this season, the historic Birmingham outfit recorded two wins, three draws, and six defeats, earning less than a point per game on average and leaving them in the thick of the relegation battle. Since Unai Emery took...
SB Nation

West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United

David De Gea - 2 Didn’t have to do much, but when he was called upon he didn’t answer the call. First game back from injury. Was a bit careless with his passes. Thought he could have been more aggressive on the man for the second goal but understand why he wasn’t.
SB Nation

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Reds come back to earn a draw after sloppy start

Manchester United fell just short of another memorable comeback, overcoming a 0-2 deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds United on Wednesday evening. Sloppy starts to each half left them in a hole, but they were able to equalize through goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. They tried and tried for a winner in the final minutes, but were unable to complete the comeback against their longtime rivals.
SB Nation

New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
SB Nation

West Ham FCW 0-7 Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Post-match reaction

Very close to yet another cup final, manager Emma Hayes did not want to take any risks in their semi-final encounter against West Ham tonight at Dagenham. A strong team was lined up for this task, with Ann-Katrin Berger returning to goalkeeping just a few days after Zecira Musovic put pen to paper to a new contract.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Tottenham Want Liverpool’s Naby Keïta on Free Transfer

With Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season and it appearing as though a Liverpool stay is entirely off the table, the question in recent weeks has turned to where the injury prone 27-year-old Guinean midfielder could end up. The presumed frontrunners...
SB Nation

West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Graham Potter has not tasted victory in seven straight away games with Chelsea, starting with that shocking 4-1 reversal against his old team, Brighton back in late October, with the Blues scoring just three goals during this run. But on Saturday, he returns to a stadium where he already triumphed this season.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Join Naby Keïta Race

As Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract winds down, the rumours about potential suitors for his signature this summer are ramping up. Re-uniting with RB Leipzig after his contract expires this summer is the likely outcome, but rumblings that Tottenham were considering an approach for the 28-year-old midfielder emerged earlier this week.
SB Nation

Talking Points: Fulham roll out the big guns to shoot down Sunderland’s hopes of an upset

Us fans got a glimpse of what life will look like without Ross Stewart for the remainder of the season and whilst it may now look like there is only really a “Plan A”, all is not lost. Sunderland still looked dangerous with Diallo as a number 9. On the counter, the intricate passing and movement from the trio of Roberts, Diallo and Clarke threatened enough to worry the Premier League visitors.
SB Nation

Mateo Kovačić not ready to return while Raheem Sterling suffers ‘a little setback’

Chelsea’s injury situation seems to be improving, but we will not be seeing any tangible signs of that this weekend as we take on relegation-battling West Ham, with the likes of Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria, and Wesley Fofana still out, and now Raheem Sterling going back on the injury list as well after a minor setback.
SB Nation

Leicester Women: Five Takeaways from 2-0 Loss to Manchester City

January signing, Janina Leitzig has only played in two league matches for the Foxes. Her first match was the first league win for Leicester against Brighton. While the Foxes lost to the Citizens 2-0 this past Saturday, it was noted by all who watched the match how pivotal Leitzig was to keep the score respectable. Manchester City had 17 shots on target, with Leitzig saving 15 of those. Right, that’s not a typo, it really is one-five. Manchester City’s xG for the match was 3.4, so they perhaps weren’t always the highest probability of shots but she kept them from getting rebound chances as well.
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Down: Sunderland edged out by Fulham in an entertaining FA Cup tie

Even when it doesn’t click well as it should, we still create chances regardless of the opposition. Fulham had to bring on arguably their two best players in Aleksandar Mitrović and Andreas Pereira to ensure they got over the line, and I’d argue that we were the better side in the second half.
SB Nation

Chelsea loanee Malo Gusto suffers hamstring injury

Malo Gusto has yet to kick a ball in anger for Chelsea, but he’s quite clearly Proper Chels already! The 19-year-old picked up a hamstring injury last night while playing for Olympique Lyonnais, proving that he’d fit right in at Stamford Bridge. Gusto got the start in what...

