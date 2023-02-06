January signing, Janina Leitzig has only played in two league matches for the Foxes. Her first match was the first league win for Leicester against Brighton. While the Foxes lost to the Citizens 2-0 this past Saturday, it was noted by all who watched the match how pivotal Leitzig was to keep the score respectable. Manchester City had 17 shots on target, with Leitzig saving 15 of those. Right, that’s not a typo, it really is one-five. Manchester City’s xG for the match was 3.4, so they perhaps weren’t always the highest probability of shots but she kept them from getting rebound chances as well.

15 HOURS AGO