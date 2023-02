VALLEY CITY – Daevonte Munson scored 21 points, and VCSU's defense held Bellevue to just 60 points Friday night as the Vikings moved into a third-place tie with a 70-60 win over the Bruins. Munson's 21-point performance and the team's defensive effort highlighted the big victory for the Vikings,...

