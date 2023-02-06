ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week Ahead: February 13 to 20

Our new weekly feature delivers a curated list of what’s coming up around campus, Boston, the country, and the world, so you can plan ahead. This is BU Today’s new weekly feature, The Week Ahead. Its aim is to help keep you informed of what’s coming up around campus, Boston, the country, and the world, with a curated list of interesting and notable happenings.
Rising Stars: 6 Black Musicians You Need to Know

Highlighting up-and-coming Black artists at BU, in Boston, and beyond. In honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting up-and-coming black artists to keep your eye on at BU, in Boston, and beyond. These musicians are rising stars, from performing at the Boston Calling Music Festival to topping the Spotify charts. We’ve included their Spotify, YouTube, or social media channels so you can quickly familiarize yourself with their sounds. Enjoy.
For These Three Friends, Men’s Hockey Is the Tie That Binds

Games at Agganis offer a chance to sing, dance, and cheer on their favorite team. Ask anyone who’s ever been to a Boston University men’s hockey game what makes the experience so special and they’ll likely tell you it’s the dedication and enthusiasm of the team’s fans, the most ardent of whom you’ll find gathered in the Dog Pound, the section of Agganis Arena where student superfans congregate.
BU’s Resident Assistants Move to Unionize, Ask for Stipend, Support

“We are the first line of support for residents,” one RA says. About 50 Boston University resident assistants and supporters, some holding signs saying “ResLifeUnion,” “Workers Rights for RAs,” and “RA’s UNITE,” rallied in front of the George Sherman Union on Wednesday to support their drive for a union on campus.
