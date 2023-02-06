Read full article on original website
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Feud between McConnell and Scott boils as Biden applies heat
The feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Sen. Rick Scott isn’t exactly new, but it boiled hotter this week as President Joe Biden amplified his use of Scott as a campaign-style foil. “The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare...
Biden mixes doable, aspirational health messages in speech
President Joe Biden reiterated a call to “finish the job” on insulin prices, address the mental health crisis and “end cancer as we know it” in his address to Congress on Tuesday — initiatives that could have bipartisan support from lawmakers. But enacting the president’s...
New poll not good news for Biden, but how bad is it really?
ANALYSIS — A new poll on Joe Biden’s standing is a mixed bag for the president’s 2024 prospects. It’s also an opportunity to relearn how to digest polls beyond the dire headlines. “Record numbers of people are worse off, a recipe for political discontent,” topped the...
Unionize the Senate, staffers urge
Labor advocates are pushing the Senate to recognize staff unions, in the hopes of kick-starting progress in the chamber now that their House organizing efforts have stalled under Republican control. The Congressional Workers Union sent a letter Thursday to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin,...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Ukrainian troops equipped with devastating HIMARS are waiting for US targeting data before firing on Russian forces, officials say
One official told The Washington Post that Kyiv identifies targets and requests US coordinates. If the US doesn't provide them, Ukraine won't fire.
Even Biden’s ‘unity’ agenda could be tough going
President Joe Biden, understanding he will have to juggle differing priorities from a divided Congress, made just a handful of new requests to lawmakers in his State of the Union address. Biden’s speech was more about the laws he and the previous Congress enacted than what he hopes to accomplish...
Homeland Security hires outside lawyers for potential impeachment
The Department of Homeland Security recently hired outside counsel to prepare for potential impeachment proceedings, as House Republicans ramp up calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southwest border. The department entered into a contract with New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton to...
At the Races: Sunshine State sunset debate
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. President Joe Biden’s visit to Florida today as part of his post-State of the Union travel comes...
Republicans defend quick use of subpoenas in House panel probe
Republicans defended their use of subpoenas Thursday in their first subcommittee hearing on the “weaponization” of the federal government, as Democrats accused them of trying to use that congressional tool to score political points. Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued the panel’s first three subpoenas, issued Friday, came...
As Republicans end remote testimony, Democrats worry about diversity
Corrected 4:01 p.m. | Remote testimony saved Guam officials about 48 hours and nearly $2,000 in round-trip airfare for a one-hour hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee last year. It allowed a doctor to testify about female veterans’ access to medical care before the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and then perform surgery in Seattle. And it meant a wheelchair user could speak in a closed-door meeting without navigating air travel.
The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses
Happy SOTU Week! In this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses, President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, Rep. Nancy Mace roasts GOP colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “in Congress. And you’re not.”
US credits new programs for January drop in border crossings
The number of migrants encountered monthly at the southwest border dropped significantly in January, a dip that Biden administration officials attribute to recent “carrot-and-stick” style migration programs. Border agents reported a 40 percent drop in total encounters with migrants last month, decreasing from a record 252,000 encounters in...
House passes resolutions to block DC voting, criminal code changes
The House passed resolutions Thursday to overturn District of Columbia bills that would allow immigrants to vote in local elections and reduce criminal penalties, the first time the chamber has voted to nix local measures in eight years. The House voted 260-162 to pass the disapproval resolution against a D.C....
New Ways and Means GOP members bring energy, agricultural focus
This is the first of a two-part series. The House Ways and Means Committee under a new chairman and Republican majority is pledging to put rural communities and GOP priorities like a fossil fuel inclusive energy platform in the spotlight, and several new additions to the committee could be significant voices in those efforts.
Democratic AAPI groups assess midterms and gear up for 2024
While highlighting wins they notched and influential roles they played for Democrats in 2022, leaders of Asian American and Pacific Islander groups say the party faces competition for what has been a reliable voting bloc. "Our vote can and does make a difference,'' Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said at a...
Michigan’s Gary Peters touts both legislative and campaign wins
Sen. Gary Peters is proud of the bills he passed and the extra seat Democrats won last year, but a conversation doesn't go far before he also brings up some Michigan history. “1959,” Peters said in his Hart Building office. “That’s a really long time, and also I was just born in December of ’58, so basically my entire life.”
