Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens headline Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1

By Danny Segura
 4 days ago
Anthony Pettis fighting a legend in his next outing, but not in MMA.

The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion is scheduled to take on former boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The event will stream on pay-per-view on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC star Jorge Masvidal, owner of Gamebred Boxing, announced the news Monday, revealing the event and full fight card on The MMA Hour.

Pettis has no history of competing in professional boxing. He was last seen in the MMA world in August, when he lost a unanimous decision to Stevie Ray in the 2022 PFL lightweight semifinals.

On the other hand, Jones Jr. will be competing in his first fight since boxing Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout back in November 2020. The two fought to a draw. Jones Jr., 54, has a professional boxing record of 66-9. He held championships in four different weight classes, including titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. Jones Jr. also won a silver medal in boxing at the 1988 Olympics.

In the co-main event of the card, former UFC and WEC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will take on former foe Jeremy Stephens.

The rest of the card is compiled of many other former UFC fighters as Vitor Belfort takes on Ronaldo Souza, Paul Daley fights Anthony Taylor, and Pearl Gonzalez meets Gina Mazany.

Below are all the matchups announced for Gamebred Boxing 4:

  • Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.
  • Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza
  • Paul Daley vs. Anthony Taylor
  • Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
  • Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns
  • Devin Cushing vs. Damian Marciano

