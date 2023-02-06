ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islam Makhachev wants to show off hands vs. Alexander Volkanovski: 'I really believe I can knock him out'

By Farah Hannoun
Islam Makhachev wants to show that he’s not just a grappler at UFC 284.

UFC lightweight champion Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) makes his first title defense against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Makhachev is known for his elite grappling, which no one has been able to fend off in the octagon. But after knocking down Charles Oliveira en route to a submission finish in his past fight, Makhachev is confident he can take Volkanovski out with his hands.

“Honestly, I want to knock him out, because everybody says (that) Islam a grappler or wrestler, but I want to show people my striking,” Makhachev said in an interview with ESPN Deportes. “He is a short guy, and I really believe I can knock him out.”

Volkanovski vows to surprise Makhachev with his strength and takedown defense, but Makhachev thinks Volkanovski’s confidence comes from the fact that he has nothing to lose.

“This is not his area,” Makhachev said. “I’m from other division. This is not the same power. It’s not the same, and he’s going to understand this, but he wants to try because he’s not losing. If he loses, what is he going to lose? Just belt with him, but he wants to try to jump and make some good money, make some pay-per-view money, but this is not his area.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

