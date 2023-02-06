Read full article on original website
Spokane police arrest suspect in connection to Thursday evening homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening. Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD. SPD...
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting,...
Search warrants obtained for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Search warrants for three persons of interest were obtained Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street. Included in the court filings was testimony from what allegedly led up to the homicide. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a call...
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
Vandals steal dog tags from Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley
A thief stole the dog tags of the Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley Thursday evening. David Baird, the director of the Spokane Vet Center, said the theft was "another example of... spitting in the face of these Vietnam veterans."
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) shed light on the pursuit and capture of two suspects Wednesday afternoon, that triggered a shelter-in-place warning near Latour Creek and Buckner Road. According to a release from ISP, law enforcement in St. Regis, Montana, learned a rented 2023 Chevy Tahoe...
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
MAC exhibitions showcase beadwork of South African, Indigenous Pacific Northwest women
SPOKANE, Wash. - A touring exhibition at Spokane's Museum of Arts and Culture is showcasing a novel form of bead art, the ndwango, developed by women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. An upcoming exhibition will feature beadwork a little closer to home. The exhibition, "Ubuhle Women:...
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change
COLFAX, Wash. - Some Kaiser Permanente health insurance patients say a new rule that took effect this year is limiting where they can get their prescriptions filled. They say they can take their prescriptions to their local pharmacy, but after the second refill patients are required to take their prescriptions to a Kaiser pharmacy or get them filled through Kaiser's mail-in pharmacy system.
Eastern Washington continues 'amazing' winning streak at rival Idaho
When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Idaho last met, each was beginning a stretch of four games in eight days. Eastern beat Idaho 95-74 and won the next three games over that span – part of the Eagles’ 14 -game winning streak, the longest active one in Division I – and the Vandals won two of their next three in what was one of their best stretches of the season.
Backup Ryan Jackson gives Gonzaga Prep a second-half boost in first-round district win over Hanford; G-prep girls fall to Chiawana
Gonzaga Prep came into the boys District 8 4A tournament as the No. 1 seed. On Friday, in its first-round game against seventh-seeded Hanford, the Bullpups led the entire way but found themselves in an eight-point game midway through the third quarter. Backup junior guard Ryan Jackson hit a big...
How Richie Frahm, Eric Edelstein and a fateful night at the Martin Centre helped lure Dan Dickau to Gonzaga
It’s unequivocally one of the most important plays made by a Gonzaga basketball player, even if there’s no official documentation. Before Casey Calvary’s tip-in, Jordan Mathews’ 3-pointer and Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater, a simple assist from Richie Frahm helped change the course of program history. It...
Recap and highlights: 16th-ranked Gonzaga rolls San Francisco 99-81, as Dan Dickau is honored
It's rare for Gonzaga to lose back-to-back games. The Bulldogs showed why on Thursday, opening up an early double-digit lead and cruising to a 99-81 win over San Francisco at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga hasn't lose consecutive games since 2018 and coming off an overtime defeat at Saint Mary's...
Gonzaga flirts with century mark, makes up ground in WCC play with 99-81 win over San Francisco
The Zags will use all the practice time available to them between now and the end of the regular season to tighten up screws on defense and make sure they avoid any untimely lapses once the calendar flips to March. On offense, Gonzaga has looked postseason-ready for at least a...
Gonzaga rewind: Examining WCC tiebreaker scenarios, Hunter Sallis' play against USF and Drew Timme's first half
Gonzaga celebrated Dan Dickau’s jersey number in a pregame ceremony at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. The Bulldogs celebrated another offensive masterpiece in a convincing 99-81 victory over San Francisco. Less than an hour after the action finished in Spokane, Gonzaga’s fanbase had another reason to celebrate. Three...
