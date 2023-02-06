Ball State Men’s Tennis (3-2) ended a two-match losing streak on Friday, defeating Butler (5-5) 5-2 in what turned out to be an incredible back-and-forth match. “We talked all week about doing the little things to prepare,” head coach Bill Richards said. We have a lot of respect for Butler. We knew it was a match that could go either way and whoever came through in tough, close situations and won big points, would come out on top.”

MUNCIE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO