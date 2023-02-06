Read full article on original website
Related
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State does just enough in win versus Butler
Ball State Men’s Tennis (3-2) ended a two-match losing streak on Friday, defeating Butler (5-5) 5-2 in what turned out to be an incredible back-and-forth match. “We talked all week about doing the little things to prepare,” head coach Bill Richards said. We have a lot of respect for Butler. We knew it was a match that could go either way and whoever came through in tough, close situations and won big points, would come out on top.”
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University's Robert Bell building is under extensive work after pipes burst
Three to four inches of water. Baseboards ruined. Ceiling tiles broken. Pipes burst. It was a heating system failure that caused Robert Bell to flood over winter break. The building uses a radiation-type heating system to keep it warm in the winter. This takes water that is heated through the pipes to then be radiated out into the room.
ballstatedailynews.com
Wes-Del defeats Eastbrook on a special night for Warriors head coach
On Friday night, Wes-Del took on the Eastbrook Panthers. Before the game started, each Warrior walked across the court with their grandparents. Wes-Del head coach John McGlothin thought that was the only ceremony taking place. The PA announcer then told the crowd that coach Mcglothin would be retiring following the...
ballstatedailynews.com
No. 9 Cardinals fall in five-set thriller to conference rival Lewis
“When you get in these long matches, it is not about who is the better team,” second-year outside attacker Tinaishe Ndavazocheva said. Ndavazocheva was one of the primary forms of offense Thursday for Ball State Men’s Volleyball, who had a game-high 27 kills in the five-set loss (22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20,16-18) to Lewis in its first Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) game of the season.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State University Dance Marathon, an annual event to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children, is set for Feb. 11
At the age of three, Will Bestard and his family rushed to Riley Hospital for Children after a nurse practitioner discovered abnormalities in his ultrasound. Upon arrival, Mark Cain, Bestard’s primary doctor at Riley, explained Bestard was born with three kidneys, and one of those kidneys had a cyst the size of a baseball, preventing his body from properly urinating.
Comments / 0