ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Disguise the Limit costume shop in Santa Rosa closing after 43 years

By SARA EDWARDS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MTRo_0keM6KtQ00

Popular costume rental and accessory shop Disguise the Limit is hanging up its hat after 43 years of business.

The downtown Santa Rosa favorite has been a one-stop shop for costumes, makeup and accessories for Halloween or any event that involves getting dressed up.

Artist and crafter Jenny DeYoung has owned the Fourth Street location for the last seven years and has made it her passion project. She would spend late nights sewing custom orders and working on ways to make it feel like more than just a costume shop.

“Times have changed and everything has gone up (in price) and honestly, seven years of this stress has been really hard on my family,” DeYoung said. “I’m at the place where I don’t have any more fight left in me.”

Multiple factors led up to the shop’s closure — from the pandemic recovery to leasing fears and economic uncertainty. But one of the main reasons, DeYoung said, stems from decreased foot traffic, accessible parking and the lack of tourist exposure to Railroad Square.

DeYoung said there have been efforts to bring more people to the area, like putting up lights in Depot Park and attempts to restart nearby farmers markets, but DeYoung said these efforts have been met with nothing but roadblocks.

“The location here is really poor in the sense that the division of Fourth Street in Santa Rosa really confuses the tourists and hurts our local economy,” DeYoung said. “There’s no promotion of this area.”

DeYoung has been the owner of Disguise the Limit since 2016 and had since turned the costume shop into an experience space. She’s held hat-decorating classes and booked out the location’s Haunted Couture Room for a “Book of the Dead” themed photo shoot.

The shop celebrated its resilience through the pandemic, leasing fears and fires with a grand re-opening in October 2022 to ramp up for a busy Halloween season.

But these efforts could only do so much before DeYoung had to call it.

“It’s the big (uprising) of Amazon and big-box stores,” she said. “Everything has gone up in price and I cannot price match or sell products cheaper.”

Vicente Cruz wears a costume every holiday — from a bunny on Easter to a turkey for Thanksgiving.

He’s been a customer of Disguise the Limit for 10 years. There have been other costume shops he would frequent, but Disguise the Limit was always his go-to, he said.

“I’m really saddened about the store closing because it became my favorite costume store,” he said. “I got some of my best stuff from there.”

Disguise the Limit’s final day is still to be determined, but there’s a current going-out-of-business sale on everything, including the furniture display stands, with discounts on festival wear, packaged costumes, jewelry, wigs and more.

DeYoung will still create bright, colorful festival costumes for her fashion brand JenDee Designs. She applied what she’s learned from owning and running Disguise the Limit to grow that brand.

“I believe when one door closes, another one that’s even bigger and better opens with something even more fantastical and amazing,” she said. “I think I had an iron grip on this store for so long and I couldn’t fathom the idea of losing it. Now I think it’s letting me go.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

Comments / 2

Steve Burnam
4d ago

So very sad to see them go. I'd moved to an apartment complex in Santa Rosa several years back and she was my neighbor. I'd get comments about my Jack Skellington shirts. Then I popped in the store and found them both. I've been a patron for decades of that store, and it was an interesting chance to be brief neighbors of the "new at the time" owners. Such nice people who made sure an icon of a store stayed open, and then made it even better in my eyes. Truly sad.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sonomamag.com

Kapu Bar Brings the Tiki Experience to Petaluma

Petaluma’s new Kapu Bar is the tiki-tackiest, booziest, most questionably appropriate escape from reality none of us knew Sonoma County desperately needed. Because after fires, floods, a pandemic and years of binge drinking at home, it’s about time for a few (dozen) mai tais with friends inside faux palm-leaf huts, especially when served with the best garlic chicken east of Kona.
PETALUMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

A Trip to Napa and the Best Hot Chocolate Ever

Editor’s note: shockingly, given how many articles I’ve written about wine tastings in California, I’ve never been to Napa. Now, thanks to Reina’s beautiful story, I have another reason to make that trip. For more of Reina’s writing, click here to visit her index page.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

A daughter’s TikTok of her pensive father in his empty Santa Rosa restaurant went viral. Now customers are finally coming

Lee’s Noodle House Address: 1010 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa 95403 Phone: 707-523-2358 Hours: Sunday-Monday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., closed Saturdays Website: leenoodlehouse.com. The clip lasts all of seven seconds. The video shows Vuong Lee, wearing a red winter jacket, leaning on the counter of his empty Hopper Avenue restaurant in...
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Three North Bay Pharmacies Closing After Buyout from Walgreens

Three pharmacies in the North Bay are closing after Walgreens bought Medley Health. Medley Health was the parent company of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, which operates the three pharmacies in Sonoma, Napa and Novato. The New York-based company filed for bankruptcy in December, after reporting it was 110-million-dollars in debt. A bankruptcy judge approved Walgreens’ purchase of the company for more than 19-point-three-million-dollars on Tuesday. The Pharmaca pharmacy in Sonoma will close on February 25th.
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

SMART train hits vehicle on tracks in Novato, killing elderly driver

NOVATO -- A Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train collided with a vehicle on the trackway in Novato late Friday morning, killing the vehicle's elderly driver. The agency said the train, the southbound Trip 17, struck the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. near Hamiltion Parkway and Nave Drive just north of the Novato Hamilton station.A patrol officer was within earshot of the crash when it happened and went to the scene and found the woman, Novato police said.Investigators determined the SMART train was heading south when it hit the vehicle, which was going east and apparently went under the lowered crossing arms...
NOVATO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
9K+
Followers
240
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy