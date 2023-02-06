Read full article on original website
Related
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Big Spin winner from Idaho Falls claims $70,000, Oldtown winner claims $80,000
Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Idaho Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Idaho has its fair share of delicious barbecue joints around the state but Hellfire Barbecue in Idaho Falls takes fall-off-the-bone meat to the next level. This restaurant features a variety of meats that have been smoked for up to 16 hours and foods you will find yourself craving for weeks to come. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself.
kisu.org
ROAR Report - Yassin Lumu
Ricky Colapietro was born and raised in Alaska, coming to ISU in 2019 to begin his undergraduate degrees in Business Finance, Economics, and Management. Ricky is involved with the Honors program, as well as Chi Alpha, acting as a small group leader as well as the club treasurer. He has been working at his local radio station KVAK for a little over 4 years, being involved in many different functions at the studio, one of the most notable being a co-host to the weekly live radio show “Justin and Ricky’s Random Radio Show.” It airs locally in his hometown Valdez, Alaska live 3-4 pm every Thursday and Idaho listeners can listen to 5-6 pm MST on either the KVAK Radio app which can be found on the Google Play or Apple App store or the streaming option at kvakradio.com. The show features random facts, jokes, a holiday countdown, local news, and other shenanigans. Outside of school and work, Ricky enjoys fishing, working out, and playing video games with his friends.
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Idaho Falls, Idaho Without Stopping At The SnakeBite Restaurant
There are restaurants where it is easy to drive on by. But, there are others where it should be illegal not to stop. The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls is one local gem where you will regret driving by. Here, you can enjoy some of the best burgers in southeastern Idaho. Plus, the fries here are so good, you won’t be able to stop eating. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.
Carbon sequestration in Idaho’s rangelands: An introduction to good stewardship of our landscape
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot rancher Mark Pratt digs a hole in a mountain meadow to check on the soil and look at the roots of plants. It’s been a wet spring, so the meadow is quite green and brimming with life. Pratt and his wife Wendy have been testing the soil in regular intervals to check […] The post Carbon sequestration in Idaho’s rangelands: An introduction to good stewardship of our landscape appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Buffalo herd maintained on Fort Hall reservation
FORT HALL — On a cold February morning, with the crisp air biting his face, Lance Tissidimit opened up a gate made of wooden posts and barbed wire which leads into a fenced off section of land. He climbed back into his 2019 Duramax flat-bed truck and drove into the large enclosure.
ZZ Top to perform in Idaho Falls this spring
Put on “Your Cheap Sunglasses” and your “silk suit, black tie” ... ZZ Top is coming to Idaho Falls. “It’s a beautiful day for another exciting concert announcement from the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls,” Kelsey Salsberry said in a center news release announcing the May 2 concert date. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” isn’t a newcomer to East Idaho,...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: How an Idaho Falls man’s auto ‘addiction’ led him to open motorsports shop
IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop. The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.
Idaho8.com
Jet opens us up for cold today
With the jet stream on top of Idaho, we let cold air in with a ridge of high pressure to drop morning temps below zero and wind chills make it even colder. Wind chills will be at -5 today in Idaho Falls ,. With no cloudiness, bright sunshine will require...
Power outage in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Power reports there is a power outage on the westside of Idaho Falls near Skyline and Pancheri Drive.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Blackfoot holds on to win district title for second straight year
SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday's 4A District 6 tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.
idahoednews.org
After record bond failure, Idaho Falls considers another ballot measure
IDAHO FALLS — Sunnyside Elementary is overflowing with students. Closets, storage spaces, hallways, and the principal’s office have all become impromptu classrooms. “It’s just this shuffle every year of how do we fit everything in here,” Kylie Dixon, the principal at Sunnyside, said in a Wednesday presentation to the Idaho Falls School District’s Board of Trustees.
Pedestrian struck by van at busy Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a van at a busy Pocatello intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Yellowstone Avenue and Pine Street around 3:50 p.m. The adult female pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
Woman injured when car and freight train collide near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT — A woman was injured when the car she was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train south of Blackfoot late Friday morning. The 11:40 a.m. incident happened at the railroad crossing on Bannock Road near Highway 91. The woman, who was the car's lone occupant, suffered injuries in the collision and was transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment. She's expected to survive. The crash remains under investigation by Fort Hall police.
eastidahonews.com
Two men arrested in separate events after Idaho Falls police make two large drug busts
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested in Idaho Falls after police reportedly caught both in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. Jacob Garner, 29, from Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony agents warrant, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
1 in custody after possible shooting
According to Chubbuck Police, at 5:20 p.m. an adult male was taken into custody, and officials believe there is no further on going threat to the community.
Police and sheriff's deputies respond to elk invasion this morning in Pocatello, Chubbuck
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. At one point police and sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway because the elk were crossing the road. ...
Man ejected when vehicle overturns during crash on local road
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a one vehicle injury crash last night on 113th S. near 25th. E. just before 9pm. Deputies found that a vehicle driven by a 33 year old man had rolled, ejecting him in the process and causing life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time. Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and no other occupants were with him. No further information is available at this time.
SWAT team deployed, people evacuated, Yellowstone Avenue shut down in Chubbuck in response to possible shooting
CHUBBUCK — A SWAT team has been deployed, people are being evacuated and Yellowstone Avenue has been shut down because of what police are calling a possible shooting near the Chubbuck fire station. The incident may have involved shots being fired around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and appears to have since evolved into a standoff situation involving a suspect and law enforcement officers at an apartment building near the Chubbuck fire station on the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue. ...
Comments / 0