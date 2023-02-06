Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County
As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
860wacb.com
Hudson Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Raiding Mailboxes
31-year-old Phyllis Ann Garcia of Hudson was sentenced Thursday (February 2) to 54 months in prison for bank fraud and related charges. The announcement was made by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Garcia was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man
Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
860wacb.com
Body Found And Identified In Burke County
On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
yadkinripple.com
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth
Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
860wacb.com
Conover Man Busted On Drug Trafficking Charges
41-year-old Victor Eugene Leatherman of Conover was arrested Friday by Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s was taken into custody at his residence and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking, opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and two counts of simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.
