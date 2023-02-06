Read full article on original website
Area tournament roundup: Fairfield boys, Davidson girls win thrillers
Ju’Maria Hamilton converted a pair of free throws to give Fairfield a lead it wouldn’t lose to earn a 52-51 win over John Carroll in Class 5A, Area 9 championship on Friday at Fairfield. “This means a lot to us,” said Fairfield coach Maurice Ford. “We fell short...
Karmelo Montgomery’s buzzer-beating 3 lifts Sparkman to dramatic win over Grissom
Sparkman trailed Grissom by double digits in the fourth quarter, but the Senators kept battling. Their persistence paid off when Karmelo Montgomery hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Montgomery’s fifth 3-pointer gave Sparkman a 50-49 win in the nightcap at the Class 7A, Area 7 tournament at Huntsville High....
This week in HS Sports: Why Kevin Steele, Hugh Freeze are good for football in Alabama
This is an opinion piece. Steve Mask could hear the excitement in his friend’s voice. Kevin Steele is thrilled to be back in Alabama. The 64-year-old former Auburn defensive coordinator has been tabbed to lead Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense once again. It will be his second tenure as defensive coordinator under Saban and third as an assistant coach under Saban overall.
