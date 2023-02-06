ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

RadarOnline

Don’s Revenge? Lemon Breaks Out In Hysterical Laughter Over 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Wardrobe Blunder

Don Lemon did a 180, slapping on a smile and laughing in hysterics with his CNN This Morning co-anchor Kaitlan Collins hours after refusing to go on commercial break so he could rant about her interview with Kentucky representative James Comer, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet reported, Lemon, 56, and Poppy Harlow, 40, joined Collins, 30, at Capitol Hill on Wednesday as CNN amps up their coverage of the State of the Union, a plan that's been in motion for weeks despite the drama surrounding the oldest and youngest CNN This Morning stars. The two seemed to put their differences...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Salon

"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute

This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
AL.com

DeSantis takes double digit lead over Trump in 2024 race

Will it be Don vs. Ron in 2024 — or Don vs. Ron and the rest of them?. Former President Donald Trump badly trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new head-to-head national poll of Republican 2024 voters. But Trump runs dead even with DeSantis when other GOP wannabes...
