Wilmington, NC

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
WILMINGTON, NC
Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
NAVASSA, NC
Lane closure planned for North Topsail Beach bridge maintenance

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach needs routine maintenance and will require a lane closure. The NCDOT says the closure will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., between February 13th and March 20th.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicate newest fire truck

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue introduced the ‘newest member’ of their team on Thursday. The department held a dedication for Engine 12, the group’s newest fire truck. It features a clean cab concept for protective clothing and equipment that...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Speed reduced along road in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers are being warned to lighten their lead foot in part of Sunset Beach. The 55 mph speed limit signs have been replaced with 45 mph signs on 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Sunset Beach Police Department reminds drivers to keep the change in mind...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Elizabethtown ribbon cutting celebration planned to mark opening of Mountains-to-Sea Trail bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to a special celebration this month near Elizabethtown. Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a ribbon cutting celebration on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
WILMINGTON, NC
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th. Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared...
WILMINGTON, NC

