City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Urges Gervonta Davis To Fight Someone Notable
After a meager 2022 that included just one appearance, Gervonta “Tank” Davis was determined to turn things around. In the first week of the new year, the current lightweight WBA “Regular” belt holder defended his secondary crown against Hector Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old Dominican seemingly earned...
Gennadiy Golovkin vacates IBF middleweight title, to fight on
Middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin vacated his IBF middleweight title on Tuesday, but the 40-year-old still holds the WBA strap and plans to fight on.
theScore
Volkanovski open to potential McGregor title fight
Alexander Volkanovski could see a matchup with UFC star Conor McGregor down the road if the latter defeats Michael Chandler in his return bout. The current featherweight champion, Volkanovski has an opportunity to become a title holder in two divisions if he can defeat Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Should he do that, Volkanovski says a McGregor victory over Chandler could make the MMA star a potential opponent in the future.
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
theScore
Where Makhachev-Volkanovski ranks among UFC's scheduled fights
For the first time in UFC history, the top two pound-for-pound fighters will face off when Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. Saturday's main event is a historic, monumental fight that deserves the attention of the MMA masses. Makhachev is the successor...
theScore
3 storylines to watch at UFC 284
UFC 284 - and Alexander Volkanovski's shot at champ-champ status - is upon us. In Saturday's main event, Volkanovski, the featherweight champion, will move up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in a historic showdown between the UFC's No. 1- and 2-ranked pound-for-pound male fighters. Here...
Sean Strickland Gets Into Sparring Match With College Football Star At UFC PI (Video)
Sean Strickland is certainly one fighter on the UFC’s roster who is down for almost anything. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC and is coming off a victory over Nassourdine Imavov last month. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 31-year-old. In the...
theScore
Makhachev: McGregor-Chandler has no title implications
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev doesn't view the planned fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as a No. 1 contender bout. "Chandler versus Conor, it's a good fight for MMA fans," Makhachev told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. "But both guys, from me, where I am now, we have between us (a) long way. It's just a good fight for the fans, and that's it."
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen says Jake Paul should cut ties with Tommy Fury after presser no-show: ‘They can’t let Fury keep calling all the shots’
Chael Sonnen believes it’s time for Jake Paul to cut bait on Tommy Fury. For over a year, Paul and Fury have publicly feuded with each other, all with the intention of settling their difference inside the ring. The matchup has been repeatedly hit by setbacks, though, as twice Fury has pulled out of a scheduled fight with Paul. It’s been such a difficult fight to make happen that Paul already designated Mike Perry to serve as the backup fighter for Fury, should something happen yet again, and on Wednesday, yet another issue arose when Fury failed to show up at their scheduled pre-fight press conference.
