Chael Sonnen believes it’s time for Jake Paul to cut bait on Tommy Fury. For over a year, Paul and Fury have publicly feuded with each other, all with the intention of settling their difference inside the ring. The matchup has been repeatedly hit by setbacks, though, as twice Fury has pulled out of a scheduled fight with Paul. It’s been such a difficult fight to make happen that Paul already designated Mike Perry to serve as the backup fighter for Fury, should something happen yet again, and on Wednesday, yet another issue arose when Fury failed to show up at their scheduled pre-fight press conference.

2 DAYS AGO