Evansville, IN

How to Get the Ultimate VIP Experience at Evansville’s SmackDown Event

WWE SmackDown is coming to the Ford Center, and we have the opportunity for you to have an EPIC VIP experience with a WWE Superstar. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and before we get to the biggest WWE event of the year, SmackDown will be making a pit stop in Evansville. If you are a fan of WWE and don't have your tickets yet, listen up. We have teamed up with Coors Light to bring you the Coors Light Superstar SmackDown Contest. It's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, or win the grand prize that includes VIP seats, swag, and a surprise WWE celebrity escort to your VIP spot.
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days

It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
Mastering the Mocktail: Indiana Eatery Boasts Epic Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu

One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!. Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.
Winter Jam is tonight: Here’s what you need to know

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several of Christian music’s biggest bands and musicians are hitting the stage tonight in Evansville. Winter Jam returns to the Ford Center with a stacked lineup featuring NewSong, We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French. Concert organizers say the artists will make up nearly four […]
Titanic is Playing In Evansville for 25th Anniversary for a Limited Time in 4K and 3D

The ship of dreams is heading back to the big screen!. When Titanic came out it was an instant success in the 90s. The movie Titanic was the highest-grossing movie in box office history grossing more than 1.8 billion dollars worldwide. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com Titanic held onto this record until 2009 when Avatar grossed more than 2 billion dollars worldwide.
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of

There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Henderson Dunkin’ sets grand opening for Valentine’s Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An old building in Henderson is receiving new life filled with coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ is opening their new coffee shop where the former New Tokyo Japanese restaurant used to sit on the Henderson strip. Crews have been working on the building for months leading up to its soon-to-be grand opening. […]
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments. For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load. “Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer...
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market

It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
