Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
How to Get the Ultimate VIP Experience at Evansville’s SmackDown Event
WWE SmackDown is coming to the Ford Center, and we have the opportunity for you to have an EPIC VIP experience with a WWE Superstar. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and before we get to the biggest WWE event of the year, SmackDown will be making a pit stop in Evansville. If you are a fan of WWE and don't have your tickets yet, listen up. We have teamed up with Coors Light to bring you the Coors Light Superstar SmackDown Contest. It's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, or win the grand prize that includes VIP seats, swag, and a surprise WWE celebrity escort to your VIP spot.
Valentine’s Day is on Taco Tuesday- Where to Find the Most Unique Tacos in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Who needs a heart-shaped box of chocolates when you can have tacos, am I right? This Valentine's Day, trade in your roses for tapas and your red wine for tequila we are heading south of the border for some Cupid's-day cuisine! Here are the taco spots that made it to my list in and around the tri-state.
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
Mastering the Mocktail: Indiana Eatery Boasts Epic Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu
One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!. Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.
Winter Jam is tonight: Here’s what you need to know
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several of Christian music’s biggest bands and musicians are hitting the stage tonight in Evansville. Winter Jam returns to the Ford Center with a stacked lineup featuring NewSong, We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French. Concert organizers say the artists will make up nearly four […]
Titanic is Playing In Evansville for 25th Anniversary for a Limited Time in 4K and 3D
The ship of dreams is heading back to the big screen!. When Titanic came out it was an instant success in the 90s. The movie Titanic was the highest-grossing movie in box office history grossing more than 1.8 billion dollars worldwide. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com Titanic held onto this record until 2009 when Avatar grossed more than 2 billion dollars worldwide.
14news.com
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Henderson Dunkin’ sets grand opening for Valentine’s Day
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An old building in Henderson is receiving new life filled with coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ is opening their new coffee shop where the former New Tokyo Japanese restaurant used to sit on the Henderson strip. Crews have been working on the building for months leading up to its soon-to-be grand opening. […]
Win Tickets to Black & White Ball to Benefit Young & Established
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community - we have your chance to win a pair of tickets!. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity...
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Mac & Cheese Lovers! The Mac & Cheese Throwdown is Underway in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY is already home to an incredibly popular Burger Week. As a matter of fact, save this date! Owensboro Burger Week is coming up March 3rd through the 11th this year. But foodies are excited about something delicious that just got underway today. It's Owensboro's Mac & Cheese Throwdown!
14news.com
Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments. For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load. “Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer...
You Will Soon Be Seeing Yellow Metal Gates Closing Roads at Wesselman Woods, But Why?
It turns out, the answer has to do with salamanders!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
14news.com
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
