U.S. wheat futures jump on Ukraine, Russia shipment concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its biggest daily gain since Oct. 31., on concerns that escalations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict will disrupt Black Sea shipments, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 28-3/4 cents at $7.86 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended 30-3/4 cents higher at $9.09-3/4 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 13-1/2 cents to $9.30-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 4.2%, K.C. wheat was up 4.2% and MGEX wheat gained 1.0%. * K.C. wheat futures have risen for five weeks in a row, their longest positive streak in nine months. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry has proposed increasing the minimal tonnage of ships which carry grain and vegetable oil from the country via a grain corridor, aiming to boost exports despite opposition from Russia. * Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain as part of the Black Sea grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine last year due to Western obstacles. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender, with prices reported around $338 a tonne cost and freight. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures dip on lacklustre export data
Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures were slightly weaker in range-bound Asian trading on Friday and set for weekly losses as uninspiring export data dented sentiment. Soybeans were also pressured by expectations that overseas buyers will soon shift to Brazil, although losses were limited by ongoing concerns...
U.S. wheat futures firm as U.S. weather remains dry
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Wednesday, underpinned as key wheat producing parts of the U.S. Plains are expected to miss crucial precipitation in the coming weeks. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures gained 10 cents to $8.96 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat lifted 9 cents to $9.26-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. ending wheat stocks at 568 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 1 million bushels from last month but below analyst expectations of 576 million tonnes. * India is considering extending a ban on wheat exports as the world's second-biggest producer seeks to replenish state reserves and bring down domestic prices, government sources said. * Russia said work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Chicago futures edge up ahead of U.S. world crop report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by weather risks and moves in outside markets as grain traders turned their attention to a world crop report from the U.S. government. The most-active soybean contract on...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed, remain near highest since 2015
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures were narrowly mixed on Thursday, consolidating around the near eight-year high hit earlier in the week. Limited supplies in the cash market underpinned futures prices. "The packers will have to bid up to get these animals," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans edge higher with drought-hit Argentine crops in focus
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were slightly firmer in choppy Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn pulled back after advancing in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook rises on falling domestic use
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to weaker domestic demand, the government said on Wednesday. The government also lowered its forecast for corn and soybean harvests in key global supplier Argentina, which has suffered through a drought through much of the growing season, but the cuts were smaller than other recent estimates.
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans choppy as Argentine weather, U.S. stocks in focus
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures swung between losses and gains in Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn were also subdued...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm; hog futures hold steady
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures edged higher on Friday, with low animal weights supporting prices that hit their highest in nearly eight years earlier this week. "It's a trend that doesn't get reversed quickly, and likely sets us up for lighter weights well into the spring,"...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat firms; corn, soy mixed after world supply/demand assessment
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, underpinned by drought concerns, while soybeans and corn traded both sides of even following a monthly supply and demand report from the U.S. agriculture department showing larger than expected domestic stockpiles of corn and soybeans. The most-active soybean contract...
CBOT soybeans dip on export concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday on expectations that overseas demand will shift to Brazil as farmers there expand harvest. * Strength in soymeal and concerns about crop shortfalls in Argentina limited the decline in soybeans. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 644,400 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, down from 927,951 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 182,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales came in at 2,000 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $15.19-1/4 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 30-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were up $13.60 at $495.50 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was down 1.54 cent at 59.04 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Diane Craft)
GRAINS-Chicago grains edge up as weather, exports assessed
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged higher on Friday as participants assessed mixed crop conditions in North and South America as well as renewed Russian criticism of a Black Sea export agreement with Ukraine. Grains were recouping losses...
CBOT soybeans firm on dryness in Argentina, U.S. stocks weigh
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Wednesday after trading mixed most of the day, as traders weighed the impact of drought conditions on Argentina's soybean crop against higher-than-expected U.S. stockpiles reported by the U.S. agriculture department in its monthly supply and demand assessment. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures added 4-1/2 cents to end at $15.19-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soyoil eased 0.31 cent to 60.58 cents per lb. * CBOT March soymeal added $0.50 to $481.90 a ton. * Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 34.5 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 37 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, amid a historic drought. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture also trimmed its outlook on Argentine soybean production to 41 million tonnes, down from 45.5 million tonnes in its January estimate. * The USDA pegged U.S. ending soybean stocks at 225 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 15 million bushels from last month due to slower crushing pace. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach between 7.6 million tonnes and 9.6 million tonnes in February, versus 9.113 million tonnes the same month in 2022, according to export group ANEC. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall in choppy trading
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, corn and wheat futures weakened in choppy trading on Thursday as the market waited for definitive news on the size of South American crops. All three commodities fluctuated between positive and negative territory during the session. "We are just rangebound," said Dan Smith,...
UPDATE 2-Argentine grains exchange cuts soy harvest forecast again after drought
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean production to 38 million tonnes, as farmers struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought. The exchange had previously estimated a harvest of 41 million tonnes, which itself was...
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, tight cattle supplies underpin
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by tightening cattle supplies and strong cash trade that continue to push front-month futures to near 8-year highs. "The cash price outlook right now is very firm," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management....
GRAINS-Soybeans tick up with South America weather in focus
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as traders shrugged off an increased forecast of U.S. stocks and focused on the impact of drought on Argentina. Rain delays to Brazil's soybean harvest, which may also hold up corn planting,...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans tick up, corn dips on sluggish exports
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher while corn and wheat slipped in choppy Asian trading on Friday, following uninspiring export data and with traders monitoring production prospects in drought-hit Argentina. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) turned...
