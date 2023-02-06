ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season

ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
Likely That Bill McGovern Will Not Be UCLA's Defensive Coordinator: Sources

It's looking very likely Bill McGovern will not be UCLA's defensive coordinator next season, according to sources. McGovern was hired by Chip Kelly a year ago, replacing beleaguered DC Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern then became ill and missed the last five 2022 regular season games. He returned to practice sporadically, and then was seen on Spaulding Field for December practices in preparation for the Sun Bowl. He reportedly coached the bowl game Dec. 28th.
USC football: Caleb Williams touts 'special human' Lincoln Riley as 'offensive mastermind' in developing QBs

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is one of the top offensive minds in college football. He is known, in particular, for his ability to develop quarterbacks — since he became a head coach in 2017, he has had four quarterbacks take the stage in New York as Heisman Trophy finalists. The most recent was Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who capped a stellar 2022 season by winning the award.
USC OL coach Josh Henson finishes as team's top recruiter for 2023 cycle

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson had a successful first full recruiting cycle for the Trojans, finishing as the staff's highest rated recruiter in the 2023 cycle via the 247Sports Recruiter Rankings. Henson finished as the No. 9 recruiter in the Pac-12 and the No. 77 nationally. That could move slightly up as Henson was only credited with four signees in the 2023 class.
