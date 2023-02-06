Read full article on original website
Why One Photographer Left Canon for Sony
There are now several manufacturers will fully developed and advanced mirrorless camera lines, and it can be difficult to choose between the many different options. This interesting video features an experienced photographer discussing why he chose to switch to Sony after being a Canon user for over a decade and features some excellent insights into what features and capabilities a modern creative needs and appreciates.
Is This the New King of Portrait Lenses?
The 85mm focal length is a staple in photography, with many portrait photographers gravitating toward it. Is this new 85mm f/1.2 version the new king of portrait lenses?. Nikon has recently released their latest 85mm, Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens for the Z-mount and to say it has been well received is an understatement. 85mm is a focal length on full frame cameras that gives a perfect mix of enough frame to get some context, but telephoto enough to provide excellent subject separation from the background. An early Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 was my first experience with this focal length and for headshots and general portraiture, I was quickly besotted.
Tips for Designing Your Photography Website
Today, we’re talking websites. What are the dos and what are the don’ts?. I should tell you that I’m writing this in the late afternoon, and I am exhausted. You might get a slight hint of my mental fatigue from the scattered sentences to follow. But, hopefully, my fatigue can be to your benefit. I’m not tired because I’ve been shooting. I have been working all day at office tasks and being pretty productive, if I might say so myself, but the camera has only played a small part. The reason why I’m writing this through hazy pupils is simply because I’ve been spending the better part of the last two weeks staring intently at a computer screen tinkering back and forth between potential versions of my website like an optometrist fitting a patient for a new pair of specs.
How to Photograph Your Pets
Pets are some of our closest companions, and even if you do not want to photograph them professionally, knowing how to capture them well can help you create wonderful memories that you will treasure for years to come. If you want to improve your pet photography, check out this helpful video tutorial that will give you a wide range of useful advice sure to improve your images.
We Review the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus Pen Display Monitor
Is it a graphic tablet, a monitor, or both? Let’s take a look at the implications of what a 22-inch pen display can offer for your editing and retouching workflow. The thought of having a significantly sized monitor that doubles as a graphic pen display tablet would definitely attract any photographer who does any detailed retouching or composite editing. Just like any monitor for editing, the resolution and color accuracy would be a primary consideration alongside the functionality as a graphic tablet. On top of that, it might have particular benefits on other tasks alongside photographic work such as working on documents, consuming media, and multitasking in general. Let’s take a closer look at the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus.
Auto-Mask Everything at Once: New Tool in Photoshop Is Absolutely Incredible
Have you used this little-known tool in recent versions of Photoshop? Have you even seen it? It makes editing images so much easier. See it in use here. When I look at the developments in post-production software today and the capabilities they possess, I honestly don't know whether to cry into the basket of redundant skills I now own or scream into the heavens because of how easy things are now. To wit, I spent so many hours perfecting my use of the Pen Tool that I used to wear it as a badge of honor. My control of Bezier handles even made it into office small talk. I was that proud of my dexterity. It all seems so pointless now because of the evolution of editing software.
Canon Patents Advanced and Intriguing Lens
The RF mount has seen some extreme lens designs, with Canon pushing into new territory with options like the revered 28-70mm f/2L. It seems they have no intention of slowing down, as another interesting design has emerged, this time one sure to please sports and wildlife photographers. A recent Canon...
DxO Adds Some Powerful New Features to PhotoLab 6.3
DxO PhotoLab is well regarded as one of the finest raw editors available for pro and semi-pro photographers. Although certainly not as well known as the Adobe products like Photoshop and Lightroom, it offers very powerful tools that have gotten a lot of attention. This new version, 6.3, released today,...
Colorization Part III
Not to bore everybody with more talk about colorization, but here we are again. I have long been a fan of Unmesh Dinda from PiXimperfect, and there is currently an article on Fstoppers' front page that goes to his recent video about a colorization technique worth looking at. If you work in Photoshop, his videos are worth your time. He may (as in my case) assume a level of Photoshop knowledge that may require repeated viewing.
Canon Continues to Explore f/4 Zoom Lens Designs
With the advent of the RF mount, Canon entered a new realm of lens design, with some of the most extreme designs ever seen for full frame cameras. Nonetheless, it seems the company is also exploring more measured and pragmatic designs as well, with some very interesting f/4 zoom lens designs emerging in a recent trio of patents.
Putting the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Through its Paces: We Review
Sigma recently released a prime wide angle lens, which promises to be fabulous. Does it live up to the high standards of the other lenses in its class?. Taking the lens out of its recyclable packaging — the lens itself was in a small polythene wrapper, but other than that, it was all recycled and recyclable paper and card — I was instantly impressed. One of the first questions I ask when I handle equipment is whether it oozes quality. Its matte black finish looked great; it felt robust and of a high quality. This promised to be a fine lens.
Do You Use Halation?
If you want a warm film look for your photographs or videos, you might want to consider one of the easiest ways to come closer to a film look. That is halation, or a light bloom, and I'm going to show you how it's done through a diffusion filter. What...
