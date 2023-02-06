Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
therealdeal.com
Manhattan projects dominate office construction pipeline
Want to see where the country’s biggest office projects are being delivered this year? Go to Manhattan. The New York City borough boasts the five largest office developments expected to be delivered this year, according to a report from CommercialCafe. The report is based on CommercialEdge data compiled towards the end of January.
therealdeal.com
Life after Naftali: Sigoura breaks out with UES project
It’s been seven years since Victor Sigoura ditched Miki Naftali for a chance to make it on his own. After a rocky start, the former Naftali Group chief investment officer seems to have found his footing with Legion Investment Group’s first Manhattan project: a 19-story, Upper East Side condominium off Park Avenue with a projected sellout of $440 million.
therealdeal.com
Related to walk away from empty LIC office campus
The mantra that millennials wanted to “work where they live” drew some of New York’s biggest developers across the East River in the late 2010s to build Instagrammable offices in hot Queens and Brooklyn neighborhoods. Today many of those offices remain empty, and now some developers are...
therealdeal.com
Ampiera Group plans 85K sf resi project in Sunnyside
Alex Lau’s Ampiera Group is set to deliver dozens of units to Queens’ Sunnyside neighborhood. The developer filed plans for a 63-unit project at 45-07 45th Street, Crain’s reported. The filing comes a year after the developer purchased the site for $11 million. The 85,000-square-foot project will...
therealdeal.com
Cardboard magnate sells Carhart Mansion duplex for $20M
Cardboard magnate Dennis Mehiel and his wife Karen are out at the Carhart Mansion. The couple sold their duplex at 3 East 95th Street for $20 million, or $1,930 per square foot, according to ACRIS. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo drifted on and off the market without a buyer for about...
therealdeal.com
Columbia Property Trust takes haircut on 149 Madison
Columbia Property Trust is taking a haircut on one of its Manhattan office buildings. The REIT sold the 12-floor, 121,000-square-foot property at 147-149 Madison Avenue in Midtown South for $77 million to the consumer products company Enchanté Accessories, according to city records filed Wednesday. The sale price was nearly...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn project drama tests city’s housing push
As Mayor Eric Adams waxes poetic about a “City of Yes,” developers proposing 231 apartments in Brooklyn have heard nothing but “no.”. Plaza Realty is proposing to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.
therealdeal.com
No, really, New Yorkers came back: Unraveling Curbed’s rent conspiracy
What if the staggering rent growth in New York City over the past two years was not from tenants returning en masse? What if landlords stowed units off-market to artificially inflate rents?. A Curbed story laid out that theory in late January, raising hackles across real estate Twitter. Author Lane...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course
A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
tourcounsel.com
Atlantic Terminal Mall | Shopping mall in New York City
Atlantic Terminal and Atlantic Center are two shopping malls located on Atlantic Avenue surrounded by Hanson Place, Fort Greene Place and Flatbush Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, New York City, near Downtown Brooklyn. Atlantic Terminal is located across the street from the Atlantic Center Mall[2] (via a...
therealdeal.com
Here’s what NY can learn from other states’ housing plans
There is an axiom in housing policy — or really, all public policy — that if there is a loophole, someone will exploit it. Consider California, where environmental concerns have been used, successfully or not, to block housing projects by citing noise made by college students or the potential displacement of mountain lions on land that was already largely developed with single-family mansions.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22
The location has been a chain stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RuthsChris.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC
Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
What’s The Fastest Speeding Ticket In New York History?
Have you ever wondered how your speeding compares to others on New York roads? Maybe the question of what was the fastest speeding ticket ever issued in New York has popped into your head. What Was The Speed?. According to Weiss and Associates, the record high speeding ticket defended by...
headynj.com
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
