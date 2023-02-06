Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
I'm a female construction manager. I've had men comment on my looks and tell me I belong in the kitchen — but I still love my career.
Construction manager Lindsey Peruto is often the only woman on-site. She says: "Rather than letting that intimidate me, I've allowed it to fuel me."
